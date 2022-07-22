Hundreds turn out for Callaway health fair

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Healthcare costs are out of reach for many local families, so that might explain why so many people turned out at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center.

How would you know if you had high blood pressure, or were borderline diabetic? Hundreds of people got the chance to find out Friday, during the Callaway Cares Health Fair.

“Post COVID it was really obvious to us that we needed to get people out of our houses, make them feel safe, but more importantly take a deeper dive into what’s been happening with them from a physiological standpoint over the last two years,” Owner of Anytime Fitness Callaway Liz Hunt said.

Attendees got the chance to visit more than 30 vendors, some from health-related agencies, and others that have nothing to do with healthcare.

“It gives us an opportunity to meet people, people we might not see on our normal daily basis and it’s been wonderful for us,” Bill Fuqua from PeoplesSouth Bank said.

Hunt said she hopes the health fair teaches people that wellness is about more than just exercise.

“It’s not just proper nutrition, it can be all kinds of things. We’ve got PeoplesSouth Bank out here to show people about financial wellness. We have an essential oils distributor out here to talk to people about holistic alternatives towards traditional medicine,” Hunt said.

Some local farmers set up a market at the entrance.

And even kids got in on the fun with an agility course that let them pretend to be a firefighter for the day.

“It’s a great advantage to come to one spot and get all your needs met. I know we have the health department here if you have diabetic issues or hypertension. This is just one stop to answer all of your questions or a place to come to point you in the right direction,” Callaway Fire Chief David Joyner said.

Organizers are hoping this event will make people aware of possible health issues, and educate them about potential dangers, like cardiovascular disease.

“If there’s one chance that with all of these amazing vendors out here that we can prevent that then our mission has been accomplished,” Hunt said.

Callaway held a similar health fair in 2017, and is hoping to make this an annual event.