Vigil held in East Harlem for 14-year-old gun violence victim

NEW YORK - A 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was hit in the chin in a shooting late Monday evening in the Bronx. The NYPD says it happened about 11:30 p.m. on Rev. James A. Polite Ave. in the Longwood section. The children were...
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who shot a pregnant woman twice in the head in Brooklyn, causing her permanent paralysis, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Steven Bynum, now 40, fired multiple shots as he drove by on Sept. 10, 2017. Tatiana Sparks, who was 19 at the time, was shot twice in the […]
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for information on Tuesday, days after an unconscious man was found in the middle of a Bronx street. The man, who has not been identified, was found on Friday morning, officials said. He was still unresponsive on Tuesday. The man remains in critical condition at […]
NEW JERSEY - A man was fatally shot in Bayonne, New Jersey on Wednesday morning. Police had set up a crime scene around a white sedan on W. 21st. St. The vehicle looked as if it had crashed into a parked vehicle at a low rate of speed. A sheet...
While Bishop Lamor Whitehead was delivering a Sunday sermon on a livestream, three masked gunmen stormed his church in Brooklyn and forced him to the ground. Whitehead said a gunman pointed a gun in his 8-month-old daughter's face.
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man dumped a body in a Brooklyn driveway, police said Tuesday. The unidentified man used a hand truck to leave the body at a 72nd Street driveway, officials said. The body was found around 11:40 a.m. No obvious signs of trauma have been identified in the victim’s body, police […]
Newark police have arrested four individuals in connection with various crimes across the city, they announced. Raheem Pamplin, 21, of Newark, was among three men who stole a BMW from the driver at gunpoint on the 200 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue around 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave III said.
A pair of men have been charged with murder in a Jersey City shooting that left one man dead in June, authorities announced. Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield, are responsible for killing Kyle Howard, 34, of Newark, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Wild video captures a 16-year-old boy punching an NYPD officer with the officer returning blows. The cop confronted the teen for allegedly jumping a turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem Just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The teen — previously arrested for possession of a loaded gun and robbery — was released the next day on his own recognizance.
NEW YORK - Three men have been hospitalized after being shot in Manhattan early Sunday morning. According to the NYPD, gunfire erupted at around 2 a.m. near East 112th Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem. One of the men was shot in the shoulder and leg, while another was...
A 77-year-old woman, the mother of a former candidate Brooklyn borough president, was found beaten to death in Brooklyn, authorities said Sunday. First responders were dispatched for a possible assault inside a residence on East 45th Street near Linden Boulevard in the Flatbush section late Saturday. Police found Elenora Bernard...
A New York City correction officer is being charged after the shooting and killing of an 18-year-old man in the Bronx, the NY Times reports. Correction officer Dion Middleton was off duty and told the police that he fired a single bullet after he was hit in the back with what he thought may have been glass shards or bullet fragments.
BRONX (PIX11) — Three correction officers and a captain were indicted on Monday, more than a year after they allegedly ignored a teenage detainee as he tried to kill himself at the Rikers Island jail facility. The inmate, then 18, suffered significant brain damage, officials said. On the night of Nov. 27, 2019, he tied […]
An emotionally disturbed teen stabbed his older sister to death at their home in Brooklyn, police said Monday. Cops raced to the home on Beverley Road near E. 48th St. in East Flatbush after getting a 911 call 11:29 p.m. on Sunday about an assault. They found Shanelle Colquhoun stabbed in the neck and arms.
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect who pushed and beat a 13-year-old boy inside a New York City Subway Station in Queens. Police say the assault took place on Wednesday and today, released a photo of the suspect. According to...
