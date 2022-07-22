ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline

By Allen Best
Colorado Newsline
Colorado Newsline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7A2L_0gpVsfdE00

Southbound traffic on Interstate 25 in Denver on July 29, 2021. (Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline)

This commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots .

What a lot of complaining I hear about gas prices. I’ve done some myself. I also see a lot of blaming, especially of President Joe Biden. “It’s all his fault.”

Hmm, could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have just a little bit to do with the latest surge in prices at our gasoline pumps?

Oil is a dense fuel, moved around with relative ease across the globe. The refining capacities and supply chains have great complexity. That’s why the United States produces more than it consumes and still imports oil. It’s also why the United States can never produce so much that prices will always be low. We’re in a global marketplace.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The blame-Biden game brazenly overlooks many facts. The average national price of regular unleaded in early June of $4.72 per gallon was, when adjusted for inflation, substantially less than the prices in 2008. Prices then — again adjusted for inflation — would have been $5.40, according to Kiplinger.

Recall, too, that the president in 2008 during that price spike was George W. Bush, an oilman from Texas whose administration was known for its oil industry-friendly policies. We had high prices anyway.

Policies and decisions made by presidents can play a role, but they’ve been mostly on the margins. For example, Biden’s policies of early 2021 had some impact on permitting of federal lands for drilling. But the bulk of U.S. production occurs on private land.

Oil is a boom-and-bust, roller-coaster sector. Gasoline prices were incredibly low just two years ago. Drilling was frantic in 2018. It skidded to a halt in 2020. First, Saudi Arabia and Russia began a price war. Almost instantaneously the pandemic made us housebound, afraid that touching a doorknob would send us to early graves.

Drilling almost entirely ceased that year in the Wattenberg Field north of Denver, which is almost exclusively responsible for making Colorado the nation’s fifth largest oil producing state.

Now there seem to be drilling rigs everywhere I look.

Our bounty of oil in Colorado can be attributed to improved technology, primarily horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, which has allowed extraction from the Niobrara, Codell and other formations. Those technologies took decades to ripen. No one president can be credited — or blamed.

Then, too, I see the silly argument that this is why the Keystone XL pipeline should be built. The politicians and propagandists who never let facts get in the way of their stories have been happy to trot this out. Even some very smart and honest people have been taken in by this canard.

What difference would the Keystone XL have made had it not been vetoed by Barack Obama? Very little.

The Keystone XL pipeline would deliver hydrocarbons from the oil/tar sands of northern Alberta to a hamlet in southeastern Nebraska called Steele City. Existing pipelines can then deliver the hydrocarbons to refineries along the Gulf of Mexico. (Some other pipelines distribute the product to other refineries, including — the last time I checked, about a decade ago — the Suncor Refinery north of downtown Denver.)

What difference would the Keystone XL have made had it not been vetoed by Barack Obama?

Very little. It would have added just 1% to global production. Keep in mind, most of this would have been refined along the Gulf Coast, easily transported to world markets.

More valuable would be a little more conservatism in driving behavior. I’m no saint. I lost my driver’s license in 1976 because of speeding tickets in the wake of the oil embargo. Twice I got nabbed for going – brace yourself – 69 mph. Today, driving that slowly, you risk being rear-ended when driving on the interstates east, north and south of Denver.

For many vehicles, 55 mph is the optimal speed. Driving 100 miles in a Ford F-150 pickup, according to a Department of Energy website, will cost you 20 cents a mile in gas when driving 65 mph (and gas is $5/gallon). Going 80 mph, you’ll save about 15 minutes in travel but pay $5 more. Drive that fast and you’ll still get passed.

That’s not considering the greater air pollution caused by going faster. You burn more oil, you produce more pollution. Colorado’s round-level ozone aggravates existing health conditions and causes shorter life spans. Then there’s the pollution of greenhouse gases in the higher atmosphere. Do you think they might have something to do with these summer nights staying so hot? The science is very clear.

Electric vehicles will dent oil prices. So far this year, EVs were responsible for 6.4% of all auto sales in Colorado. This percentage will grow rapidly in the next few years as manufacturers deliver lower-cost models and expanding charging infrastructure further reduces range anxiety.

A decade from now, this argument about high oil prices will look queer indeed.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Endless nonsense about the high price of gasoline appeared first on Colorado Newsline .

Comments / 181

Robert Dougherty
4d ago

Biden Canceled 37,500 drilling permits, Stopped all new drilling on public lands, Stopped 5 new pipelines... Forced many refineries to shutdown.. Democrat States are over regulating the oil and gas industries.. The Democrats promised that they would cause us to pay more and are keeping that promise... WELCOME TO FASCISM...

Reply(42)
227
paul
3d ago

Nice try socialist. Gas was $2. when china joe took over Went to over $5. china joe sells out surplus to china. Then drops price by .40 cents and says what a great job he is doing

Reply(16)
151
Indians
3d ago

gas prices were high before Russia that has been documented. it has also been documented that prices started going up when biden was elected. I'm going to guess that it might have something to do with the anti fuel narrative that was pushed by biden and Obama years earlier. what suprising is that people that voted for biden didn't know this was going to happen even though he said it was.

Reply(12)
91
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Colorado woman loses job after sharing salary on TikTok

State lawmakers have taken steps to help close the gender pay gap, but a Denver woman says she was penalized for her actions with the same intentions. Lexi Larson says she was fired after publicly sharing her salary on TikTok.  Larson, 25, has always been open about sharing her salary and budget on social media.  She's a woman in tech, a field dominated by men. When she scored a new job taking her from $70,000 per year to $90,000 per year, she was ecstatic. She shared the good news on TikTok. The video went viral.  "A lot of people commented saying,...
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best County To Live In Colorado

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to think about the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Colorado using rankings from...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
FOX31 Denver

Opioid stronger than fentanyl found in Colorado

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says a new synthetic opioid has been found in Colorado. The opioid is known as PYRO. The sheriff’s office said it is a small light blue pill with dark blue flakes and is marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other.
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Got expired plates? Be warned

Drive just about anywhere and you'll see one – expired license plates…and not just a couple months past due. "We see plates expired from years and years ago," said Trooper Brenton Kriel with Colorado State Patrol. Now, law enforcement agencies are pumping the brakes on the so-called "grace period" for those overdue tags. Police in Parker and Lone Tree along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and CSP joined forces on Wednesday for expired plates enforcement. "It's like a public education day -- contacting drivers, letting them know we're out here enforcing traffic laws," said Kriel. CBS Colorado rode along...
PARKER, CO
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Colorado Woman Dies at North Idaho Hospital After ATV Wreck

SANDPOINT, Idaho (KLIX)-A Colorado woman died at a north Idaho hospital after crashing an ATV Tuesday evening in Bonner County. Idaho State Police said troopers responded to the hospital for the reported crash that happened sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Trestle Creek Road. The 47-year-old woman of Loveland, Colorado had died after being taken to the hospital by private vehicle. A 44-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital. ISP said the woman had missed a curve and crashed the ATV; both riders had been wearing helmets. The incident remains under investigation.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price War#Gasoline#Oil And Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Chase Woodruff
Colorado Newsline

As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison

Rabbi Ben Gorelick is facing a felony drug charge, but he’s not too worried. For one, Gorelick’s Kabbalistic Jewish community, the Sacred Tribe, is located in Denver, where voters moved in 2019 to make the possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms law enforcement’s lowest priority. For another, Gorelick argues that his organization’s use of the […] The post As psychedelics efforts advance, ‘shrooms could land Denver rabbi in prison appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Will Colorado electricity supplies keep pace with the warming climate?

A version of this commentary originally appeared in Big Pivots. A late-June coolish spell in Colorado is unusual. The trend is toward hot and hotter. Denver in June matched a record set just a few years ago for the earliest time to hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Grand Junction last year set an all-time record of […] The post Will Colorado electricity supplies keep pace with the warming climate? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver

In Colorado — unlike in states including Wyoming, Utah and Texas — the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not mean abortion is already illegal or soon could be banned. While Wyoming, Utah and Texas are among those states with laws on the books that could ban abortion procedures by the end of […] The post Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Colorado Newsline

Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in GOP primary for Colorado governor

Heidi Ganahl won the Republican nomination for governor Tuesday over former Parker mayor Greg Lopez. As of 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Ganahl had about 53% of the vote according to results in the Colorado primary election from the secretary of state’s office. The Associated Press called the race at about 8 p.m. in Ganahl’s favor. […] The post Heidi Ganahl beats Greg Lopez in GOP primary for Colorado governor appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state over Tina Peters

Former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson won the Republican nomination for secretary of state Tuesday night, defeating election denier and indicted county Clerk Tina Peters. As of 9:45 p.m, Anderson had about 44% of the vote. Yuma County resident Mike O’Donnell had about 29% of the vote. Peters fell in third place with about 27% […] The post Pam Anderson wins GOP nomination for Colorado secretary of state over Tina Peters appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado Newsline

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorado Newsline is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, independent source of online news. It launched in July 2020. It provides fair and accurate reporting on politics, policy and other stories of interest to Colorado readers. Newsline is based in Denver, and coverage of activities at the Capitol are central to its mission, but its reporters are devoted to providing reliable information about the environment, health care, education, the economy, the justice system, the functioning of state government, and other topics that concern readers in all parts of the state, from Lamar to Dinosaur, from Durango to Sterling. All Newsline content is free to view.

 https://coloradonewsline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy