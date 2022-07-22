Why a Commitment to Truth is Key to Authentic Business Growth in 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (FSE: D0T) “Legible” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Robyn Marshall to Legible’s Advisory Board. Ms. Marshall has over a decade of experience in capital markets and investment banking, with expertise in debt reduction, capital raising, and market acceleration. Having worked in both the U.S. and Canada, Ms. Marshall most recently worked as a Vice President in Equity Capital Markets at J.P. Morgan in New York City. While at J.P. Morgan, Robyn provided strategic advisement and execution on over one hundred public and private equity raises for various issuers raising over US$100Bn in proceeds. Previously, Robyn worked in the Global Investment Banking division at RBC Capital Markets in Calgary, Alberta. Ms. Marshall holds a BBA in Finance and Marketing from St. Francis Xavier University. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005809/en/ Experience the beauty of ebooks on Legible. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO