Champaign, IL

Illinois football’s Calvin Hart Jr. ready for fall season

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — We’re about two weeks away from Illinois football training camp, but some of the players have been here all summer to prepare for the upcoming season.

Calvin Hart Junior is especially excited to get back on the field. The junior got a chance to get back on the practice field this spring. Last fall, hart missed 11 games after a season-ending injury in the opener against Nebraska. Before he went down, he made quite the first impression. Raking up a sack, tackle for a loss and a 41- yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Now, the NC State transfer is ready to return full force this fall season.

“This has helped me not take advantage of the game and not lose or take it for granted at all and not being able to be in the spring, coming into fall camp, it’s all just a blessing,” Hart said. “I’ll take it in every day. It’s been great. Coach Taylor has been working us, but we working hard, that’s the biggest thing. A big jump since last year. I think we got a lot more work to do, but you know it’s a progress and we love it.”

Hart went on to say their goal is to take it one game at a time and right now the team’s focus is on beating Wyoming in the home opener on August 27th.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA

