OREM, Utah – Members of both Utah and BYU football got together on July 22nd with Kids on the Move to gain a better understanding of autism, and how the organization helps families treat their children. Devin Kaufusi, Hayden Erickson, and Karene Reid with the Utes, joined up again with Tyler Batty, Kade Moore, and Puka Nacua with the Cougars for a hands-on experience with Kids on the Move during their “Water Day”.

