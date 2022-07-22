PLEASE HELP: Missing woman’s vehicle found abandoned in Abilene

Chrisie Yvette Martinez has been reported missing out of Garrison, Texas. Her car was found abandoned in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a missing Texas woman whose vehicle was found in Abilene.

Chrisie Yvette Martinez, 44, has been reported missing out of Garrison, Texas, and her vehicle was found abandoned 600 block of S Treadaway Blvd Friday morning.

Police say she is possibly wearing a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.