Pickerington Sno Cones business cools down customers for eight years

I found it at the Blues Creek Park on a tree close to the sledding hill. It’s a giant hill where you can also see all of the nature and wildlife around you within the middle of the park. When I found it, I didn’t know what it was at first but then turned it over to see a note and read what it was. I love the design on the quilted heart. I just moved to this area and hope this is a good sign that my family and I are going to like it here.

OSTRANDER, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO