Pickerington Sno Cones business cools down customers for eight years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Historic Dublin is adding “shop” to its sip-and-stroll days. The city has leased a home built by a Dublin pioneer family for a rotating selection of popup retailers and local artisans that sell jewelry, clothing, handmade soaps and doughnuts. There’s room for as many as 10 vendors at a time.
A popular breakfast food truck has decided to close up shop. Mersch’s Breakfast Cafe, known for its indulgent breakfast items and other early morning fare, announced last week that it plans to shut down operations for good. According to a statement posted to Mersch’s Instagram account, the truck will...
Circleville – Recently stakes have gone up and groundwork is getting prepared on a 7,000 sq foot outlet in front of Walmart on South Court Street. According to sources, the lot will be a total of 9,000 sq feet of retail space available to lease. The initial plans call for two buildings one with a drive-thru and one that would be a multi-tenant building. A total of 78 parking spaces for customers is in the plan.
With upwards of 300 vehicles on display and more than 100 different awards, Vettes, Rods & Classics is a must-see for any Central Ohio car lover. Now in its 20th year, the free event will be held at Creekside Gahanna on Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A rain date has been set for Aug. 7.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Upper Arlington Pizza Club in Ohio has begun serving pizza after a grand opening earlier this month. The pizza concept is the brainchild of the owners of Old Bag of Nails Pub, where management has been testing pizza over the last two years, according to a 614 Now report. Upper...
After a two and a half year run, Portia’s Diner in Clintonville is closing its doors. A local hub for a wide variety of vegan fare, the eatery will close for good on July 30, according to an employee at the nearby Portia’s Cafe. Both in Clintonville, Portia’s...
I found it at the Blues Creek Park on a tree close to the sledding hill. It’s a giant hill where you can also see all of the nature and wildlife around you within the middle of the park. When I found it, I didn’t know what it was at first but then turned it over to see a note and read what it was. I love the design on the quilted heart. I just moved to this area and hope this is a good sign that my family and I are going to like it here.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Fair announced a new attraction at the former Showplace Pavilion, which has undergone a name change and is now called The Dog House, featuring canine entertainment every day. Canine class is a 30-minute long dog trainer demonstration taught by nationally ranked dog...
A pair of bars have called it quits in the Short North. Both DeVine Tastings & Dining, 958 N. High St., and Bar 23, 584 N. High St., have closed their doors. DeVine made its debut mid-pandemic, opening in the fall of 2020. Taking over the former home of Tastings, DeVine kept the self-serve wine theme and paired it with a diverse menu of fusion eats.
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Your garden may be looking a little stressed with our recent summer heat in Central Ohio. Make sure you are watering the plants to keep the soil moist if you have missed out on the recent rains, plus fertilizer will help your flowers push out new blooms.
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Job openings in engineering, technical support, construction and more are all on the table at Ohio’s coming Intel plant. Career listings spotted Monday showed that Intel is looking to fill at least 14 types of positions for its semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. Although the company delayed its groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio plant over the CHIPS Act stalling in U.S. Congress, it still moved ahead with bringing construction crews to the planned site for “early work.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police arrested two women Sunday, accusing them of stealing about $2,400 worth of products from a beauty shop. Chantelle Dansby and Elijanae Stroud both face a charge of felony theft. The pair entered an Ulta Beauty on Sunday, at 3632 W. Dublin Granville Rd. They filled a basket with around 20 perfume products before leaving in a Buick sedan, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A vigil is scheduled to take place in Yoctangee Park after the sudden passing of Frank Simmons, known by the community as “Scoon”. Simmons was the owner and operator of a local sports bar called the Locker Room on Eastern Avenue in Chillicothe. Organizers...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 40 cars were broken into in less than two weeks, all not far from John Glenn International Airport. Columbus police are now trying to find out who’s responsible and stop the trend. In all of 2021, Columbus police said there were about...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Manuel Salguero said his frustrations began in May when his new, 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen from the parking lot of his north Columbus apartment complex. "I had just taken my trash out and saw my car in its normal parking spot," Salguero said. "It...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based affordable housing developer Woda Cooper recently completed 62 units near Easton Town Center. The $15.4 million project, dubbed Wendler Commons, offers mainly two-bedroom units, but also has one- and three-bedroom units for people making 30% of the area median income to 80% of the area median income, according to the developer.
The perfect burger exists, and you can find it right here in Columbus. I know that when it comes to food, perfection can be quite subjective. But I can make that comment safely because Columbus has so many incredible places to grab a burger, that I feel genuinely confident that everyone will fall in love with at least one burger on this list.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages...
