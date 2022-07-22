ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

GOP strategist previews this weekend's Republican Wis. governor primary debate

By Ryan Jenkins
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34t6af_0gpVrq8C00

Three of the Republican candidates for Governor will take the stage at Marquette University's Varsity Theater at 6 p.m. on Sunday. A GOP political strategist says "anything could happen."

Candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Timothy Ramthun are all ready to convince voters that they are the Republican who can beat Tony Evers in November.

The most recent Marquette Law School Poll shows Michels just barely in the lead. 27% of Republicans surveyed favored him, compared to 26% for Kleefisch and just 3% for Ramthun.

GOP strategist Bill McCoshen says all eyes will be on the front-runners.

"You have to assume that Michels, him being in the lead based on the latest Marquette Law School Poll, that he'll try to get out of there without making any mistakes," said McCoshen. "On Kleefisch's side, she's going to have to change the trajectory of the race. So, she's going to have to be pretty aggressive with Michels."

McCoshen also thinks Ramthun will need to spice things up.

"He's only got a single issue and that's election integrity. I don't think that will be enough to stand out on Sunday night. He's going to have to distinguish himself on other issues," he said.

Regardless of polls, McCoshen said a lot can change between now and the Aug. 9 primary election.

"Yes, Michels has the lead, he's got the momentum at this point and time, but there's 17 days left and anything can happen," said McCoshen.

For voters, McCoshen believes there's one big issue that everyone wants to hear about.

"I think voters, almost exclusively, are paying attention to the economy. Inflation, gas prices. That's the number one issue. Not only now, but it will be in November and I think whoever has the boldest plan on Sunday night, that's going to serve them very well," he said.

The major difference between this debate and last week's Senate primary debate? Candidates might spend more time going after each other.

"None of them went after the front-runner, Mandela Barnes, but I don't think that will be the case this Sunday," said McCoshen.

It's a race that any of the candidates could still win and a debate that could shake up the trajectory of this upcoming election.

How can I watch the debates?

There are many ways to watch both debates live.

1. Watch live on TMJ4 News

2. Watch at TMJ4.com/live

3. Watch on the TMJ4 News mobile app.

4. Watch on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire stick, or other smart streaming device.

5. Watch on TMJ4’s Facebook page

6. Watch on WGBA in Green Bay, WEAU in Eau Claire, WMTV in Madison, WZAW in Wausau, and My9 in Duluth/Superior.

How can I get involved in the debates?

You can submit questions or topics for the debate candidates here.

Attendance for both debates is free and open to the public. However, you must register in advance here.

Who is moderating the debates?

Both debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

In addition to TMJ4 and Marquette University, Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are sponsoring the debates

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Economy#Election State#Gop#Marquette Law School Poll
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Amazon
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
The Week

Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell blame each other for Biden dropping nomination of anti-abortion judge

When the Biden administration dropped the proposed nomination of a conservative anti-abortion lawyer for a lifetime federal judgeship in Kentucky on Friday, a White House spokesman cited opposition from home-state Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) agreed, saying President Biden had agreed to nominate lawyer Chad Meredith as a "personal friendship gesture" to him, until Paul sabotaged the nomination.
KENTUCKY STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy