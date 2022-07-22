ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County firefighters save three dogs from residential fire on Capistrano Ave.

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department and the City of Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 1613 Capistrano Ave.

A high-level response was initiated sending six engines, one truck, two rescues and two Batallion Chiefs to the scene.

On arrival, a fire had started in the exterior of the house and extended into the home. Personnel entered the building and extinguished the fire at 1:28 p.m.

During the primary life search, personnel were able to locate three dogs that were safely returned to their owners.

NV Energy is assisting in securing power to the home and American Red Cross is assisting the occupants with short-term needs.

The fire is under investigation and no damage estimate has been made. No injuries were reported by the occupants or responders during the incident.

Lee Gillette
4d ago

My son is a paramedic and thank you sparky’s for saving those pooches! That’s the best news I’ve heard all day except maybe that Joebama has covid! Lol

Reply
2

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

