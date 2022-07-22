White House doctor says Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘have improved’
Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have “improved” since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has announced.
The US president, 79, is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue, but he is responding well to medication.
“President Biden completed his first full day of Paxlovid last night, his symptoms have improved,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary said
She added that Mr Biden “wants to remind Americans to get vaccinated” and that he has felt well enough to continue working full days.
Comments / 0