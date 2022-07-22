ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House doctor says Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘have improved’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLOm6_0gpVrRG900

Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have “improved” since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has announced.

The US president, 79, is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue, but he is responding well to medication.

“President Biden completed his first full day of Paxlovid last night, his symptoms have improved,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary said

She added that Mr Biden “wants to remind Americans to get vaccinated” and that he has felt well enough to continue working full days.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney urged to run for president as committee pressures Ginni Thomas

As she faces a daunting Republican primary challenge, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been urged to run for president in 2024 by Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and by her colleague Adam Kinzinger.Meanwhile, the Jan 6 committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent months.Ms Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Mitch McConnell is exactly the politician the US doesn’t need right now

I recently asked an acquaintance who has a long association with senator Mitch McConnell why I should admire the Republican minority leader. The answer: McConnell is remarkably unconcerned about what others think of him. It is a common observation. Late-night television comedians describe McConnell as resembling a slow-talking, hard-shelled turtle that moves relentlessly ahead, public criticism be damned.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Liz Cheney slams Tom Cotton for criticising Jan 6 hearings despite not watching them

Congresswoman Liz Cheney tore into Arkansas senator Tom Cotton for criticising the public hearings conducted by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Mr Cotton on Monday said the hearings lack cross-examination of witnesses, which was far from "Anglo-American jurisprudence"."And I think what you’ve seen over the last few week is why Anglo-American jurisprudence going back centuries has found that adversarial inquiry, cross-examination is the best way to get at the truth," the senator said.“There is no one on that committee who takes a view different from Nancy Pelosi, or...
The Associated Press

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) — Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said if she’s going to Taiwan, but if she does she’d be entering one of the world’s hottest and most contentious spots. While U.S. officials say they have little fear that Beijing would attack the U.S. House speaker’s plane, they are aware that a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan — still an uncertainty — the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. They declined...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kamala Harris describes herself aloud for benefit of people with disabilities – to mockery of Republicans

Kamala Harris was mocked by Republicans for opening a roundtable meeting on Tuesday afternoon with disability rights leaders by verbally announcing her pronoun, gender and attire. “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” the US vice president said while hosting an event on the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).According to several experts in the field, it is considered “good practice” and a part of a person’s professional responsibilities to describe themselves for the benefit of visually impaired...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Doctor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Americans
The Independent

Liz Cheney ad calls out opponents’ stance on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign has launched a new ad contrasting her rejection of Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election with the stances taken by her primary opponents. Ms Cheney, who was ousted from the House Republican leadership last year, is campaigning to remain as the lone Wyoming representative in the House, but she’s facing stiff competition from candidates who haven’t rejected former President Donald Trump. The ad begins with trial lawyer Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Mr Trump. In the congressional debate in Sheridan, Wyoming on 30 June, she said: “We have serious questions about the...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

World entering ‘dangerous new age’ amid rapid spread of lethal weapons, warns UK national security adviser

The rapid spread of lethal weapons in a fragmented and bitterly divided world is ushering in an age of peril and uncertainty, Britain’s national security adviser has warned.Stephen Lovegrove said sophisticated arms are being acquired by armed groups as well as states and raising the likelihood of conflicts with great loss of lives.At the same time, China’s nuclear modernisation combined with its combative stance is a “daunting prospect” for its neighbours as well as the West, he added. The devastating war following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “a manifestation of a much broader contest unfolding over the successor...
POLITICS
The Independent

FDA chief's long-promised opioid review faces skepticism

As U.S. opioid deaths mounted in 2016, the incoming head of the Food and Drug Administration promised a “sweeping review” of prescription painkillers in hopes of reversing the worst overdose epidemic in American history. Dr. Robert Califf even personally commissioned a report from the nation’s top medical advisers...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Top US general warns of China’s military advancements

The United States’ top military general has warned China is close to having the military capability to invade Taiwan should Beijing give the go ahead. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley told Australian public broadcaster ABC7 during a tour of the Indo-Pacific region that China’s increasing military strength was “very, very concerning”.His comments come amid growing tensions over a planned visit by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.Chinese officials have threatened unspecified “resolute and strong measures” in response to the trip. The US military is preparing to increase its movement of fighter jets, ships and...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Biden tests negative for Covid-19, will end isolation period and address nation

President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 and will end the isolation period he began following a positive test six days ago, the White House has said.The White House Press Office also said Mr Biden would address the nation in remarks delivered from the White House Rose Garden at 11.30 am eastern time.In a memorandum to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Physician to the President Dr Kevin O’Connor said Mr Biden has twice tested negative when screened for the coronavirus. He took one test on Tuesday night and another Wednesday morning.“Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Zelensky hopes for role for Boris Johnson in politics after he leaves Downing Street

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hopes Boris Johnson will maintain a position in politics after quitting as prime minister in order to continue his support for Ukraine.The Ukrainian president said he happy to maintain “the same close relationship” with either of the candidates to replace Mr Johnson as PM, Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss.Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview to be broadcast on his Uncensored programme on Talk TV at 8pm on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said that he did not want Mr Johnson to “disappear” after he leaves office in September.But he declined to offer his support to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy