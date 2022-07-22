White House doctor says Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘have improved’

Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have “improved” since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has announced.

The US president, 79, is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue, but he is responding well to medication.

“President Biden completed his first full day of Paxlovid last night, his symptoms have improved,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary said

She added that Mr Biden “wants to remind Americans to get vaccinated” and that he has felt well enough to continue working full days.