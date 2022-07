A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court on charges related to heroin and methamphetamine trafficking and to illegally possessing firearms. Brian K. Tice, 58, Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, two counts of possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO