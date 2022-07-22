ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See it: George Shultz’s spectacular glass penthouse in San Francisco sells for $29M

By David Caraccio
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
A pair of awe-inspiring penthouse apartments high above San Francisco in a glass-and-steel tower — with magnificent panoramic views of the city’s most iconic landmarks — has sold for the asking price of $29 million, according to Compass real estate firm.

The north and south penthouses at The Summit, 999 Green St., in the Russian Hill neighborhood were home to former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz and his wife Charlotte Maillard Shultz, an heiress, socialite, philanthropist and former chief of protocol for California, the Sacramento Bee reported in May.

George Shultz died Feb. 6, 2021 and his wife passed away Dec. 3, 2021.

The adjacent luxury units were sold together Tuesday, July 26, after being on the market just shy of two months. They have been available to buy only twice since 1973, when Charlotte combined a north penthouse with a south penthouse to create two separate spaces connected by a hallway, according to Compass real estate. The renovation created room for guests and for entertaining. Charlotte Shultz and businessman Mel Swig purchased the apartments during their marriage, a representative for Compass said.

The three-bedroom, five-bath north penthouse with north, east and west views spans 5,380 square feet. It was asking $17 million.

The three-bedroom, five-bath south penthouse has south, east and west views over 4,935 square feet of living space. It went for $12 million.

Max Armour and Karen Mendelsohn Gould, both of Compass, were the co-listing agents. Gregg Lynn of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The sale is the highest price paid for a San Francisco condominium, the Wall Street Journal reported, besting the $28 million deal for a St. Regis Hotel penthouse in 2011.

The Shultzes often entertained world leaders and celebrities at the penthouses, including British Prime Minister Tony Blair and musician Tony Bennett.

“Both north and south-facing penthouses evoke a statement-making sense of grandeur with floor-to-ceiling glass and grand staircases that link two lavish levels,” according to the listing.

The Shultzes also spent time at a home on the campus of nearby Stanford University, where the statesman was a fellow at the school’s Hoover Institution think tank, according to Compass.

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

