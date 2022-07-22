ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Thor: Love and Thunder' on Disney Plus: 'Lightyear' Tipped When It May Stream

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThor: Love and Thunder hit theaters July 8. But critics' middling reviews ("disappointingly shallow" is how our own reviewer described it) may have you holding out until the film moves out of cinemas and onto Disney Plus. Disney's streaming strategy for its theatrical releases has been all over the...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 18

AP_001896.466afa82484740ee8eadfdef51643bc6.1338
3d ago

Not watching anything Disney or with vocally loud woke actors. I have a life and I just don’t need them. We don’t go to movies any more cause it’s not worth the time or $$. Supposed to be entertaining.

Reply(1)
7
Hop per
4d ago

This last Thor movie was absolutely TERRIBLE!!! Does he have No Shame???!!!???

Reply(5)
7
Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Spielberg
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Studios#Lightyear#Thor Movie#Marvel S Eternals
TheStreet

Disney is Cutting Ties with Unpopular History

Splash Mountain first opened at Disneyland in the summer of 1989. The iconic log ride features animatronics with audio as the patrons sail along the river being brought back in time to the scenes of the movie "Song of the South." The Walt Disney live action film with animation was...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Disneyland Closing Popular Classic Attractions

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks have a sad history of sometimes removing classic rides and attractions that unfortunately never return to the parks. Disneyland for many years had a classic Rocket Jets ride in Tomorrowland that opened in 1967, but closed 30 years...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Changes Name of Splash Mountain After 33 Years Amidst Overhaul

It's the end of an era for Splash Mountain. Disney announced in early July that they are officially changing the name of the fan-favorite attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be known as Tiana's Bayou...
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy