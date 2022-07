Trace Wilbanks heard about Brock Bowman’s tragic death when he moved to Trussville in the fifth grade. He heard about it from other students, and he learned of the impact Bowman made on the community. Now, seven years after moving here, Wilbanks will honor Bowman by being the first Hewitt-Trussville football player to wear No. 70 since Bowman drowned while inner tubing in the Cahaba River on Aug. 8, 2013.

