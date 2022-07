Mic’d up players in sports are nothing new. In basketball, we mainly get things like “We gotta stay calm and take smart shots.” In football, we get things like “One more stop! One more stop!” or Sam Darnold talking about seeing ghosts. They’re normally boring and predictable. As for baseball, well America’s pastime has so much downtime it lends itself to the best mic’d up segments. ESPN literally has full conversations with players in the middle of games, which make for incredible soundbites.

