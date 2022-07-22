Monkeypox vaccine exists, but isn’t being rolled out for the average person

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies as we begin the new work week. Although, we had a few rumbles of thunder and precip early on today, things are starting to quiet down. We still have rather cloudy skies present but a few pockets of brief sun are starting to make their appearance. A cold front pushed through, but it did not clear out the mugginess. Dew point temperatures continue to sit in the sticky and uncomfortable category, with that being the trend for most of the new work-week. A cooler air-mass will be present for most of the week with temperatures trending cooler than average. Daytime highs were in the mid to low 80s today with it staying muggy and sticky. As we continue into the evening, more prominent cloud cover will build in for the area. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will be present with a seasonable start to the day tomorrow expected. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5 mph.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO