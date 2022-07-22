Osceola County Fair Barbeque Contest Is Saturday

SIOUX CENTER—Two miles south of Sioux Center sits one of Sioux County’s biggest bodies of water along Highway 75 that few may know much about. Six houses sit on the banks of Hymans’ Pit, finding the abandoned gravel mine the perfect space to call home. “We love...
Day three of the RAGBRAI bike ride through Iowa took place on Tuesday. Cyclists left Pocahontas to travel more than 56 miles to Emmetsburg. In total, cyclists will cover more than 450 miles and climb almost 12,000 feet between Sergeant Bluff and Lansing over nine days. For a 77-year-old from...
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Iowa Department of Natural Resources looking for the cause of a fish kill at Storm Lake. DNR biologists say the fish kill is affecting primarily the common carp. Many of that species of fish are washing up on the shores of Storm Lake. Tests are...
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were a few tense moments at a Sioux Center restaurant on Tuesday morning, July 26th. According to Sioux Center Firefighter Dale Vander Berg, at about 9:30 a.m., the Sioux Center Fire Department was called to the report of a fire behind the fryer at Sioux Center’s Dairy Queen, on the frontage road in front of Walmart.
Northwest Iowa — A regional recreational trail system spanning more than one-hundred miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages.
Statewide Iowa — As Iowa farmers start putting together the finances for the next growing season, they’re again considering liquid manure rather than commercial fertilizer for cropland. Nitrogen and phosphorous are typically applied to corn and soybean fields, but a global shortage of commercial fertilizer has caused prices...
(Ames, IA) — A global fertilizer shortage has Iowa farmers considering the use of liquid manure for their cropland. The shortage has caused prices for commercial fertilizer to spike. Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer Kris Kohl says liquid manure can be a cheaper alternative. ISU Extension will hold a workshop in Storm Lake on August 2nd for those who have manure to sell – and those looking to buy it. ISU experts estimate 14-billion gallons of manure are spread on Iowa fields in a typical year.
There's no shortage of charming towns when it comes to the state of Iowa, but some stand out more than others. And one town, in particular, has admirers from every corner of the Hawkeye State. It's a place every Iowan should visit at least once, as it's one of the...
This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Drive around the outstanding community of Dakota Dunes in southeast South Dakota, and odds are more than eight in 10 homes were built by the same best-in-class builder. Now, that same level of quality and service – and more – is available...
Sheldon, Iowa — We’ve been talking about the Emerald Ash Borer for many years. But it is finally here in northwest Iowa. And that’s not good news for ash trees. We talked to insect expert and Extension Entomologist for the Iowa State University Department of Entomology, Donald Lewis. He tells us more about the beetle and why it’s so destructive.
REGIONAL—Lenore Holte lives in a house where her husband’s shotgun is securely stored in a gun safe until he takes it out for an annual hunting trip to Minnesota. The Johnson County woman and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer isn’t against gun ownership. She does, however, believe in responsible gun storage and the importance of laws designed to reduce gun violence.
–While RAGBRAI is in the area, officials are receiving reports of some fake money floating around amongst the riders. Police in Pocahontas, where the riders stayed Monday night before heading to Emmetsburg today, posted pictures of some fake $20 bills that vendors had turned in once they were discovered. Officials...
Hawarden, Iowa– An Orange City woman and a Hawarden woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Hawarden on Saturday, July 23, 2022. The Hawarden Police Department reports that at about 12:25 p.m., 38-year-old Gina Netten of Orange City was driving a 2021 Toyota westbound on Tenth Street, in Hawarden. They tell us that 59-year-old Judith Van Bruggen of Hawarden was southbound on Avenue E in a 2013 Cadillac.
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests over the last week. At around 5:30 in the afternoon of July 20th deputies arrested 33 year old Denver Crumpton on two counts of 5th Degree Theft and Trespassing in Clay County. Crumpton’s bond was set at $1,750.
Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon is seeking a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Instructor. Two years of nursing experience, at least one year of which must be in the provision of long term care facility services. Basic computer skills. Valid Driver’s License. PREFERRED:. Two years of college level teaching...
Two Spirit Lake Residents Involved in Sioux County Crash. Orange City, IA (KICD) — Two Spirit Lake residents were involved in a crash on Highway 75 just North of Sioux Center on Friday. 19 year old Chloe Spooner was headed North on the highway and had slowed down for...
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER—Two people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the intersection of Highway 75 and 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. Twenty-three-year-old Kailee Rose Jenness of Spirit Lake was driving north on Highway 75 when her 2007 Toyota Camry...
Ashton, Iowa– A Bellevue, Nebraska woman and a Sioux Center woman were taken to the hospital after an accident near Ashton on Sunday evening, July 24, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 9:40 p.m., 21-year-old Celia Chilel Chavez of Bellevue, Nebraska was driving a 2007 Nissan SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 60, near Northwest Boulevard, about a quarter of a mile south of the county line. They tell us that 52-year-old Jodi Vogel of Sioux Center was southbound on 60 in a 2014 Honda SUV.
ROCK VALLEY—Six people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:25 p.m. Thursday, July 21, on 300th Street, two miles northwest of Rock Valley. Thirty-seven-year-old Wilmer Omar Cardenas-Alvarado of Rock Valley was driving west when he lost control of his 2005 Ford F-150 pickup, which entered the south ditch and struck a field driveway, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0