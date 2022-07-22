Music Fest Fridays: Southerland performs ‘Down the Road’

Country duo Southerland took a break from their ongoing tour to share details on their newest catchy single “ Down the Road .”

The duo shared how the tour life has been treating them and what fans can expect when they attend a show.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, they shared a special premiere performance of “Down the Road.”

Stay up to beat with Southerland by visiting their website or following them on Instagram and Twitter .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 22, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.

