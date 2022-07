ATLANTA — The state has more money than it can spend -- $5 billion. It's the result of a surging economy supplemented by federal stimulus money. What to do with it could include sending more government checks to taxpayers. Despite its riches, Georgia has problems. There’s a backlog of expensive state-funded construction projects. State prisons are understaffed and schools are always looking for teachers. And $5 billion of surplus could effectively attack some of those problems.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO