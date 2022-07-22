Jordan Peele's Nope Features Major Anime Reference

Stranger Things star David Harbour says that he was happy with Hopper's death in Season 3. The Netflix actor spoke to Variety about his role on the massive hit. A lot of fans were dismayed by the ambiguity around Hopper at the end of Season 3. (It only enhances the situation that Starcourt's season is one of the most polarizing entries in Stranger Things.) However, Harbour says that he would have been fine with the sheriff shuffling off of the mortal coil to protect the kids and the city. His character seemed very unhappy throughout season 3 and a clean break could have been satisfying in a way. Unfortunately, there would have been a small riot if that was the end for Hopper in Stranger Things. So, maybe it was for the best that the Russia plot line got some love during Stranger Things 4. Check out everything he had to say on the matter down below.

