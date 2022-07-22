ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele's Nope Features Major Anime Reference

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNope is the latest entry from director Jordan Peele, who made two ground-breaking horror movies in Get Out and Us, with this story of unidentified flying objects rounding out the trilogy. While this movie is a blend of horror and spectacle, Nope also had a wild anime reference within its run...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

David Warner, Star of Titanic, Tron, Star Trek, and The Omen, Dies at 80

David Warner, the British actor who has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Titanic and The Omen, has died of cancer-related illness at age 80. Warner's family reported the news "with an overwhelmingly heavy hart," according to The Guardian. The family's statement reads, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity … He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock are Best Friends

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to be one of Marvel's most action-packed shows yet, featuring the debut of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and plenty of others within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some speculation as to which characters set to appear has popped up here and there, but the final trailer for the Disney+ show released at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend confirms Charlie Cox's Daredevil will have a role in the series in some shape, way, or form. According to Maslany, Walters and Matt Murdock are the best of pals.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil Fans Hope Born Again Will Be TV-MA on Disney+

The minds at Marvel are actively working on are bringing Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Daredevil: Born Again, an 18-episode series set to hit Disney+ Spring 2024. Though the confirmation of the show itself was some of the biggest news to come out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con, fans are hoping to see the series carry a similar to tone to the Netflix series before it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil: Born Again's 18-Episode Order May Change the MCU Forever

It's been pretty evident since the events Spider-Man: No Way Home that Daredevil (Charlie Cox) would have an extended role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the character will appear at some point during the courtroom comedy. But that's not all — the character is reportedly appearing in Echo next summer and a year from then will appear in his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Me Time Trailer Starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall Released

Netflix just revealed a new trailer for Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's latest movie Me Time. Regina Hall stars alongside the duo as Hart plays a father tasked with taking care of his kids as his wife runs her architecture business. When his oldest friend in the world asks him to attend his 44th birthday, Hall's character presses her husband to go enjoy himself for once. With his family's blessing, Hart's mild-mannered teacher branches out. At first, it's normal hijinks around town. But, when Wahlberg's party animal re-enters the picture, the stunts become outrageous. Hart ends up getting mauled by a mountain lion, jumping off a cliff in a squirrel suit, and getting his finger almost chopped off in the short runtime of this trailer. So, check out all the madness for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Confirms Directors for Blade, Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts

Three upcoming Marvel Studios films have found their directors. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mahershala Ali's Blade will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli); Captain America: New World Order's director is Julius Onah (Luce), and Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing Thunderbolts. All three films were officially announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, and help round out Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blade is set for a November 3, 2023 release, followed by Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

TBS Cancels Long-Running Series After Seven Seasons

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is about to come to a close. On Monday, TBS announced that the fan-favorite late night series will be ending after a total of seven seasons, and will not be returning in the fall. Full Frontal made history for being one of the few late night shows with a female host, and has aired over 200 episodes since its premiere in February of 2016. The series, which is hosted by former The Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee, covered a wide variety of political and cultural subjects. The show's official Twitter account broke the news, writing "After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We're so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat Actor Shares Cryptic Tweet Fueling Sequel Speculation

A sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie is in the works, but it remains to be seen if one character, in particular, will be returning. If you haven't seen the movie yet, then this next bit will be a substantial spoiler. In the film, Kung Lao dies at the hands of Shang Tsung. A Shaolin monk, Kung Lao plays not only a major part in the game series, but in the first movie itself. That said, if you're familiar with Mortal Kombat, you'll know there are plenty of opportunities for him to return in future movies. It may not be likely, but it's certainly possible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Adult Swim Cancels Three Busy Debras After Two Seasons

An adult swim live-action favorite isn't coming back for Season 3. The network announced that Three Busy Debras would be bowing out after Season 2. The wild show was created by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha. It followed three ladies named Debra who got into wild hijinks in the sleepy town of Lemoncurd. Praised for its offbeat humor and surreal takes on genre episodes, the series ran for two years. All of Three Busy Debras is available to stream on HBO Max and the adult swim app. On Twitter, Honig, Stonoha, and Jouhari thanked the fans for an incredible ride. (They also included some fun nods to the continuity of the series and asked fans to toast to the show with a traditional milk with lemon wedge.) Check out the message down below!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's League of Super-Pets Director Explains Why Keanu Reeves Is the Perfect Batman

Fans are just days away from getting their first look at DC League of Super-Pets, a new, animated movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hart, in which the Justice League is captured and has to be rescued by a team of super-powered animals led by Krypto the Super-Dog. The movie is opening impressively wide, getting a bigger theatrical release than Warner Bros. gave Justice League in 2017, which means if all goes well, Warners has high hopes for a big opening weekend and an expanding franchise. They also have huge stars playing the roles of the Justice League members, even if those characters don't get a ton of screen time.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film

July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated film Wednesday. Pinocchio is written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. The film reimagines the classic tale of Pinocchio, a wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things' David Harbour Was Happy With Hopper's Death in Season 3

Stranger Things star David Harbour says that he was happy with Hopper's death in Season 3. The Netflix actor spoke to Variety about his role on the massive hit. A lot of fans were dismayed by the ambiguity around Hopper at the end of Season 3. (It only enhances the situation that Starcourt's season is one of the most polarizing entries in Stranger Things.) However, Harbour says that he would have been fine with the sheriff shuffling off of the mortal coil to protect the kids and the city. His character seemed very unhappy throughout season 3 and a clean break could have been satisfying in a way. Unfortunately, there would have been a small riot if that was the end for Hopper in Stranger Things. So, maybe it was for the best that the Russia plot line got some love during Stranger Things 4. Check out everything he had to say on the matter down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Revisits Midnight's Rookie Years in New Sketch

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate right now with its final act, and for manga readers, they are also still mourning the end of its prequel. For those who don't know, it wasn't long ago that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes wrapped its story. Now, the story's artist has released a new sketch of Midnight to console fans, and it visits the heroine's rookie days.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases the Stunning IMAX Teaser Trailer

The long-anticipated teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally dropped during San Diego Comic-Con. The Black Panther trailer confirmed Tenoch Huerta's role as Namor the Sub-Mariner, as well as answered the question of how the sequel will address the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman. Fans were understandably emotional after witnessing the first footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, though now a different version of the trailer will catch some new eyeballs. IMAX has unveiled the Black Panther 2 trailer in a stunning 1:90 aspect ratio, which gives fans a look at how the film will look on those big IMAX screens in November.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Reportedly Indefinitely Delayed

A new report from reputable journalist Jason Schreier claims that the remake of BioWare's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is experiencing major development troubles, resulting in the game being put on "pause". The remake was announced last September at a PlayStation event after months of rumors. At the time, it was confirmed to be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and PC, with speculation that it would come to platforms like Xbox sometime after its initial launch. Since its announcement, developer Aspyr Media has been quiet on the project, leaving many to wonder when we'd get our next look or update on the highly anticipated remake.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Creator Shares New Hiatus Update

Hunter x Hunter's creator has been riling up fans as he prepares for the manga's full return from hiatus, and the newest update from the creator is one of the most promising yet! The long running action series has been in the midst of the longest hiatus in the series to date, but earlier this year fans surprisingly got a major update from series creator Yoshihiro Togashi himself. After opening a new Twitter account and revealing to fans that he had been working on coming back with the series after all these years, fans have been waiting for the day these new chapters actually hit.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Fight

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay is gearing up for Mitsuri Kanroji's big fight in the anime's third season! The second season of the anime adaptation wrapped up its run earlier this year with the end of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. This arc had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a whole new level of threats still left to make their move, and the series is only heating up even further with even more threats coming our way. But there will be even stronger fighters jump into the thick of things too.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Prey Promo Gives Us Best Look Yet at Prequel's Predator

Hulu has given fans their best look yet at the Predator in their newest promotional poster for Prey, the upcoming prequel to Predator, which is set to come to the streaming service on August 5. The film comes from 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, and centers on a Predator coming to Earth hundreds of years ago and facing the ingenuity of people from the Comanche and Blackfeet nations. The design of everything is just a bit different from what we have seen before, probably because this is a version of the timeline that's set so much earlier than any of the previous movies have taken place.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES

