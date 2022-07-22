ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Where is Hopkins ranked among the NFL's top 50 players right now?

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbttU_0gpVnbi100

Pro Football Focus this week published a list of the best 50 players in the NFL entering the 2022 season. PFF’s grading and PFF’s wins above replacement (WAR) metric are primary factors that went into their ranking, with more weight given to the most recent season.

With that said, former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins checked in at No. 31 on PFF’s ranking of the 50 best players in the NFL right now.

Hopkins played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December, and he will have to sit out the first six games of this season as he serves a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, had missed a total of just two games in the first eight years of his NFL career prior to last season. He finished the 2021 season with career lows in catches (42) and receiving yards (572), but still led the Cardinals with a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

Over the previous four years, Hopkins had recorded no fewer than 96 catches or 1,165 receiving yards in any season.

“An injury cost Hopkins much of the 2021 season, and a suspension will cost him the beginning of the upcoming one,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “Before that, we saw a four-year stretch where he was as good as any receiver in the game. Hopkins dropped just nine passes over the past four seasons and caught at least 45% of contested targets in each of those years, and he continues to dominate despite the Cardinals’ offense doing little to scheme him favorable matchups.”

Over his NFL career (2013-21), Hopkins has amassed 789 receptions for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Clemson ‘definitely’ a favorite for talented Columbia WR

A talented in-state prospect whose recruitment is picking up was on campus at Clemson earlier this summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp. Ridge View High School (Columbia, S.C.) wide receiver Adonis McDaniel, a rising senior in the class of 2023, had an outstanding experience at the camp on Thursday, June 2 while working with and learning from Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Healthy again, touted freshman eager to make impact in Clemson's secondary

It wasn’t the best time, though it rarely is for any injury. Yet all things considered, it could’ve been worse for Jeadyn Lukus. Lukus is more than four months removed from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that started during his prep days as a star defensive back at nearby Mauldin High. It was aggravated this spring to the point of a complete tear when Lukus dove to deflect a pass during one of Clemson’s practices.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN analyst gives take on who Clemson's starting QB will be by end of season

A former ACC standout and current analyst recently provided his opinion on how he sees Clemson’s quarterback competition playing out this season. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it clear coming out of the spring that rising junior D.J. Uiagalelei is still the starting signal-caller. But by the end of the 2022 season, Roddy Jones believes touted true freshman Cade Klubnik will have usurped Uiagalelei’s starting spot.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Grading#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff#Mcl
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Justyn Ross

Bad news for Justyn Ross. The former Clemson wide receiver’s rookie season has come to an end before it even began, as Ross has been placed on injured reserve by the Kansas City Chiefs according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Ross, who recently underwent foot surgery, signed with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Clemson Insider

Bakich, Clemson land big-time commit after camp

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge. Class of 2025 outfielder Logan Struk of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Charleston, S.C.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon. Struk, who will play for Team Elite Platinum in the fall, was offered by Clemson after a...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

Anglin signs with Royals

Clemson pitcher Mack Anglin heard his name called in the seventh round of the MLB draft when the Kansas City Royals took the sophomore right-hander with 205th overall pick. Anglin has signed with the (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Former ACC commit picks up Clemson offer on visit

Clemson extended an offer to an uncommitted prospect who was on campus Monday. Stockbridge (Ga.) 2023 three-star cornerback Shelton Lewis announced the offer via social media on Monday evening. Lewis, who was previously committed to the University of Pittsburgh for 22 days last month, was on campus for Clemson’s All In Cookout.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Lemanski Hall

Speaking with reporters this past week, Lemanski Hall touched on a number of topics. Clemson’s defensive ends coach detailed Xavier Thomas’ physical prep for the upcoming season and how players like KJ Henry and Myles Murphy look to reach that next level in the season ahead as key leaders on the Clemson defense.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Wagner gets paid

Max Wagner saw his dream come true Tuesday. The former Clemson infielder and second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a reported $1.9 million deal. (...)
BALTIMORE, MD
The Clemson Insider

Narduzzi: NIL has become 'pay for play'

Patt Narduzzi has made his perspective on name, image and likeness crystal clear. In the past, Pittsburgh’s head football coach has called NIL “legalized cheating,” saying that although it’s a positive thing that student-athletes can now profit financially off of their name, image and likeness, NIL creates a disparity in college football. He expressed that guidelines need to be implemented before NIL gets out of control and that a cap should be put in place, similar to the NFL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Clemson Insider

Randall details rehab, mindset following ACL injury

Initially, he didn’t think it was his knee. Adam Randall’s ACL injury happened during the latter part of the spring. Clemson’s freshman receiver caught a pass over the middle, and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter closed in for the tackle. Randall remembers hearing a pop from the force of the hit, though it came from the back of his right leg.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy