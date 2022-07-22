Fire at East Orange apartment complex kills woman, displaces more than a dozen families

A woman died in a large fire at an East Orange apartment complex.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the complex located at Prospect Street and Park Avenue. It took firefighters more than eight hours to put out. Four firefighters were also injured and are expected to be OK.

More than a dozen families were displaced.

Resident Natasha Davis tells News 12 New Jersey that the woman who died was her handicapped mother. Davis lived with her mother and her son.

“I was trying to get her out. The smoke just got too black and too quick. I told her to close her door so smoke wouldn’t come through. We had to go down the ladder, me and my son,” Davis says.

Davis says she prayed that her mother made it out. She checked the hospitals and with neighbors.

“Around 8:30 a.m. they came and spoke to us and told us they did have one casualty in our apartment. I knew it was my mother because she was the only one in there,” Davis says.

Those who were displaced were sheltering at the Edward Bower Elementary School.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are working to determine if the building is structurally sound or if it will need to be demolished.