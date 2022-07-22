ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Fire at East Orange apartment complex kills woman, displaces more than a dozen families

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NKEcC_0gpVnP4B00

A woman died in a large fire at an East Orange apartment complex.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday at the complex located at Prospect Street and Park Avenue. It took firefighters more than eight hours to put out. Four firefighters were also injured and are expected to be OK.

More than a dozen families were displaced.

Resident Natasha Davis tells News 12 New Jersey that the woman who died was her handicapped mother. Davis lived with her mother and her son.

“I was trying to get her out. The smoke just got too black and too quick. I told her to close her door so smoke wouldn’t come through. We had to go down the ladder, me and my son,” Davis says.

Davis says she prayed that her mother made it out. She checked the hospitals and with neighbors.

“Around 8:30 a.m. they came and spoke to us and told us they did have one casualty in our apartment. I knew it was my mother because she was the only one in there,” Davis says.

Those who were displaced were sheltering at the Edward Bower Elementary School.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are working to determine if the building is structurally sound or if it will need to be demolished.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
East Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
East Orange, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey City Shooting

A pair of men have been charged with murder in a Jersey City shooting that left one man dead in June, authorities announced. Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield, are responsible for killing Kyle Howard, 34, of Newark, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Fiery tractor-trailer crash kills 4 in Newark, NJ, one critical

NEWARK — Four people were killed early Saturday morning when their car went underneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler. A fifth person is hospitalized and in critical condition after the crash around 4:20 a.m., according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. It occurred on the 800 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue near Evergreen Avenue.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy