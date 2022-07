If you head over to Lake Placid in Upstate NY, you can channel your inner Olympian and experience the thrill of being a true bobsledder. The Cliffside Coaster is one of the many attractions at the multi-sport center Mt. Van Hoevenberg, and it flaunts the record of being America's longest mountain roller coaster. With a length of 7,000 feet, the Cliffside Coaster allows guests to experience an exhilarating ride. Riders have full control on speed while winding down a historic route, which develops alongside the path of the 1932 and 1980 Olympic bobsled track.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO