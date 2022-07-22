Cancer Can't: Survivor starts nonprofit to help others through their journey

A local cancer survivor is giving back.

She is providing thoughtful services for cancer patients going through what she went through.

"There are days when they would look at me and think she's at death's door," said Nicole Barber from Middlebury.

Barber was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer - one of the most aggressive forms of cancer - two years ago.

"She's my rock without a doubt," said her husband James Christiano.

Christiano says she went through months of chemotherapy treatments.

"There were moments that I honestly didn't think she was going to live. She was just completely depleted. It was tough to watch," said Christiano.

Barber was getting so much support from people in the community that she wanted to give back.

"One day I said to James in the middle of treatment, What do you think? I think I'm going to start a nonprofit, and his reaction was more like, 'Do you think we should handle what's on our plate right now and maybe think about that later,'" said Barber.

Barber soon started a local nonprofit called Cancer Can't . Its mission is to help cancer patients that are going through active treatment with things like transportation, meals and even pet care.

"It’s emotional for me. I enjoy it and to think that somebody could have the support that I had is everything to me," said Barber.

By last October, Barber finished her last chemo treatment and by November she was cancer-free.

In June, she had her first fundraiser to help cancer patients. It was a great success.

"We have so many volunteers right now/ We're prepared in this area to help anybody in any way," said Christiano.

Barber says she wants to help people all over the country going through cancer like she did.

"She just leads with love all the time," said Christiano.

Doctors say her cancer could come back in the first five years.