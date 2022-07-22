ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

‘It’s exhausting.’ Firefighters deal with heat wave conditions while battling fires

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSghl_0gpVnLmV00

Firefighters battling a large fire in East Orange had to contend with scorching temperatures outside of the building. Temperatures in the city reached the upper-90s Friday.

“It’s so hot sometimes, it feels like when you’re outside you’re inside the inferno fighting the fire,’ says firefighter Damon Johns.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at Prospect Street and Park Avenue. An older woman was killed, and around 18 families were displaced.

The fire took crews more than eight hours to put out.

RELATED: Fire at East Orange apartment complex kills woman, displaces more than a dozen families

“It’s exhausting. Fatigue, dehydration, you’re battling everything,” says firefighter Talib Raoof. “You’re not able to put back into your body everything you sweat out.”

Firefighters rested on the curb, as a volunteer brought in a pallet of Gatorade. But as crews continued to deal with hot spots in the fire, there was no relief.

“I’m going right to sleep. I’m going to be exhausted. Your whole body is cramping up,” says acting Fire Capt. Michael Williamson.

Some crew members said that even after they left the scene of this fire, they still had several hours left on their shifts.

“We still have until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. We could still catch another fire in a couple of hours,” says Johns. “So, we just have to work through it, battle through it.”

The cause of the fire at the apartment complex is under investigation. Four firefighters were hurt but are expected to be OK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police say Cherry Davis, 69, was killed in East Orange fire

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - There's new information on a deadly fire in New Jersey. Police have identified the victim as 69-year-old Cherry Davis. Flames ripped through the building on Prospect Street in East Orange early Friday morning. Investigators say firefighters were able to rescue several people, but Davis was trapped inside her third floor apartment. According to the preliminary investigation, the fire may have been started when a vehicle caught fire near the building. 
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
East Orange, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Hot Spots#Gatorade#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 28th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a broad day-light shooting on East 28th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 28th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:58 p.m. Police said he arrived at Saint Joseph’s...
PATERSON, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Two Arrests Made in Fatal Bergen-Lafayette Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield, have been charged in the killing of Kyle Howard, 34, of Newark. On June 12 at approximately...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Arrest made in targeted shooting of Plainfield, NJ teen in Harlem

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old is charged in the death of Plainfield resident Justin Streeter, who was shot in the head during a visit to his former Manhattan neighborhood. Streeter, 14, and a 15-year-old were shot on July 20 as they left a deli on East 128th Street in Harlem. The boys ran toward parked cars when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later. Police said Streeter had been targeted.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
theobserver.com

TRAFFIC ALERT — Expect closures at Tonnelle Circle the next 4 nights

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) says overnight lane and ramp closures on Tonnelle Avenue/Route 1&9 at Tonnelle Circle in Jersey City are coming the next few nights. Beginning at 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 26 until 6 a.m.. Wednesday, July 27, and continuing nightly for approximately four nights, Tonnelle...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

News 12

94K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy