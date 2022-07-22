Stamford-based WWE's Vince McMahon announces retirement

Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment, announced Friday that he will retire.

McMahon posted on Twitter, "At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you WWE Universe."

His announcement comes a month after he voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities as CEO when an investigation began into misconduct allegations .

According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon agreed to pay a secret $3 million settlement to a former employee he allegedly had an affair with.

WWE announced on Twitter that Paul "Triple H" Levesque would resume his executive position as EVP of talent relations.