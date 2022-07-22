ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemead, CA

French bulldog taken in home invasion robbery in San Gabriel Valley, authorities say

By Salvador Hernandez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

A rifle, a watch, $15,000 in cash and a 3-month-old French bulldog.

These were among the items stolen during a home-invasion robbery in Rosemead on Thursday night, authorities said.

Armed robbers followed a man to his home in the 9200 block of Steele Street and confronted him as he pulled into his driveway shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The three assailants took some cash from the man and then forced him inside at gunpoint, said Sheriff's Det. Sgt. Richard Lewis. At least one of the men, who were wearing masks, was armed with a handgun, he said.

Once inside, the suspects held the man and his female companion captive while collecting their valuables, Lewis said. The couple were not injured.

In addition to the rifle and the money, the suspects also grabbed the couple's bulldog pup before fleeing in a car, Lewis said. French bulldogs have recently been targeted in thefts in Los Angeles and elsewhere because of their high value.

On Friday, deputies were continuing to canvass the neighborhood in search of surveillance cameras that may assist in their investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man found stabbed to death in middle of LA street

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Woodland Hills, and an investigation was underway, police said. Officers were sent to the 5100 block of San Feliciano Drive just before 5:50 a.m. after a witness jogging in the area found the man with multiple stab wounds to his back lying unconscious and not breathing on a sidewalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Rosemead, CA
Rosemead, CA
Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man stabs wife who was parked in car in Venice area: LAPD

A man who allegedly stabbed his wife while she was sitting in her parked vehicle in the Venice area on Monday is being sought by police. Officers responded to the area of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Boulevard about 5:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim was found in a vehicle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Body found in wash behind Albertsons

A body was reportedly found in the wash behind the Albertsons on the 27000 block Bouquet Canyon road on Monday. “Deputies responded to Haskell Canyon Road and Falling Star Lane in Saugus at approximately 2:15 pm and discovered a local transient deceased,” wrote Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Unknown causes, no signs of obvious foul play.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested in death of 5-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the murder of his 5-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub.Darwin Reyes was arrested Monday at a home in the 4000 block of Marathon Street after officers responded to a 911 call of a boy unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub. According to the LAPD, Rampart Division officers who arrived first on the scene saw vomit and blood in the bedroom and in the bathroom.After seeing the boy in the bathtub unconscious and not breathing, officers tried to help him as they called paramedics. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the boy to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police did not identify the boy. An investigation by the Juvenile Division-Abused Child Section responded to the home and determined Reyes was a suspect in the boy's death. Reyes has since been booked on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child and is being held on $1 million bail, according to the LAPD.Police say a criminal case against Reyes will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office Thursday. Anyone with more information about the investigation can call the LAPD Detective Patterson at (213) 486-0577.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lewis
foxla.com

Corona couple accused of stealing gas, mail in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - A Corona couple is accused of stealing gas and mail in Chino Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The suspects, 30-year-old Marissa Navarro and 31-year-old Johnny Arroyo, were arrested Saturday after authorities linked them both as registered owners of a car connected with stealing gasoline from a nearby U-Haul truck.
CHINO HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Torrance shooting leaves teen dead

LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was shot to death while driving in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Stabbed During Confrontation in La Puente July 24

LA PUENTE – A suspect armed with a four-inch knife escaped in a waiting vehicle after reportedly stabbing a victim in the arm Sunday afternoon. The assault with a deadly weapon occurred near 17301 Valley Blvd. just after 4:30 p.m. July 24. The armed suspect exited a black older-model Hyundai SUV and stabbed his victim once in the left arm, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s radio broadcast.
LA PUENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 shot to death in possible murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES – Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#San Gabriel Valley#French
KTLA

2 sought in smash-and-grab robbery at Glendale jewelry store

A man and a woman are being sought in a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred at a Glendale jewelry store earlier this month. The incident was reported around 1:10 p.m. July 8 along the 200 block of North Brand Boulevard, Glendale police said in an alert. The man allegedly went into...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Palms

Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside an apartment in the Palms neighborhood of Los Angeles Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the 9700 block of Regent Street around 1:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard. When police entered the apartment where the gunshots were reported, they found the bodies of two people […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man robbed at gunpoint at Culver City ATM

Culver City Police Department investigators are looking for a suspect who robbed a man early Saturday morning at an ATM in Culver City. Culver City PD responded to a call of an armed robbery at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday July 23 at the 5670 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.The male victim had just withdrawn $1000 out of an ATM at a Chase Bank branch when he turned around and a man approached him, holding a semi-automatic handgun. The suspect demanded the victim's money, then took off in an unknown direction.Culver City PD posted surveillance video of the armed robbery on its Facebook account, and can be seen here.This is the latest crime to take place in Culver City, where crime has increased by 90% over the last two years.  The suspect is described by Culver City PD as a black male approximately 20-30-years-old, 6-feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with dark pants, black shoes and a black face mask.Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Culver City PD public information officer Edward Baskaron at (310)-253-6202.
CULVER CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Boy dies after being found in bathtub at East Hollywood home

Update: The father of the 5-year-old boy was arrested late Monday night. An updated version of the story can be found here. Original post: A 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday after he was found unconscious in a bathtub at a home in East Hollywood. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four Injured in Possible Shooting at San Pedro Car Show

At least four people were injured Sunday after shots were fired at or near a car show at a park in San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Details about their conditions were not immediately available. NBCLA has reached out to authorities for more details about the report of gunfire.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
372K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy