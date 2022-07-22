ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Years after Laura Ingraham spat, LeBron James files trademark for ‘Shut up and dribble’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNHMe_0gpVmTdI00

It’s been an eventful week for LeBron James, who made headlines by calling Boston fans “racist as f---” (a bold move given his ownership stake in the Red Sox) while also making a surprise appearance in the Drew League alongside fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan. Even with all that happening, the NBA veteran somehow found time to file a trademark for “Shut up and dribble,” alluding to an incident in 2018 when Laura Ingraham ripped James and Kevin Durant on Fox News for their criticism of then-President Donald Trump.

Ingraham's takedown of James was poorly received with many interpreting her comments as racist and condescending. “Shut up and dribble” has since become a rallying cry for the sports community, with outspoken voices like James and Colin Kaepernick calling attention to important social causes, continuing to blur the line between athlete and activist. The trademark was submitted by James’ media company, Uninterrupted, and, if approved, will allow him to use the “Shut up and dribble” tagline on backpacks, footwear, hats, jackets, t-shirts, toys and other merchandise.

It’s a clever branding strategy and further evidence that James, while still being among the greatest basketball players in the world, has become quite the entrepreneur, dabbling in everything from tequila (he and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis were among the original investors in Lobos 1707) to restaurant chains (Blaze Pizza) and audio equipment (Beats Electronics). James’ media empire is growing bigger by the day, recently producing Hustle , a sports drama starring Adam Sandler with cameos from dozens of current and former NBA stars including Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry, Dirk Nowitzki and Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Erving.

James, who is closing in on the NBA’s all-time scoring mark (he trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by 1,325 points), is also known for his philanthropy, donating to countless charities while opening a school for at-risk youth in his native Akron. The 37-year-old previously filed a trademark for “Taco Tuesday,” but received a rejection notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, who argued the phrase was already a “well-recognized concept.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 45

The Greek
3d ago

If the Boston fans are so racist why did he invest in the Red Sox. Yep he should shut up and dribble,it’s basically the only thing he’s qualified for

Reply(14)
11
williams
2d ago

White people hate him because he talked about their president and still has a job making millions

Reply(11)
7
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Trae Young
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
James Files
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Kevin Durant
lakersnation.com

Lakers News: Vanessa Bryant Thanks Klay Thompson For Honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant During ESPY Acceptance Speech

One of the most prestigious award ceremonies for the professional sports community, the ESPYs, took place on Wednesday and was filled with heartwarming and inspiring speeches from the award winners. Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson won the ESPY award for Best Comeback Athlete after missing two consecutive seasons battling...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Red Sox#Fox News
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Could Use Russell Westbrook as Contract Leverage

A key variable for the Lakers future, even beyond this season, could be decided in the coming weeks. Superstar LeBron James is eligible to sign a contract extension on August 4th and at the moment, few insiders have any indication whether or not LeBron will ink a new deal with the Lakers. One contributing factor on whether James puts pen to paper in the first week of August could be whether or not Russell Westbrook is still on the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Points Out A ‘Washed’ Michael Jordan Managed To Lead The Wizards With Kwame Brown To A Better Record Than The Lakers With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, And Russell Westbrook

Michael Jordan had a sensational career in the NBA. He saw a lot of success throughout his career. But most of his achievements came during his time with the Chicago Bulls. After all, Mike spent most of his career in Chicago and made the Bulls a dynasty. After winning the sixth NBA Championship of his career, the Bulls dynasty split up, and MJ retired for the second time in his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
AllLakers

Lakers: NBA Writer Proposes Crazy Five-Team Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving Trade

Everyone from basketball fans to NBA media love concocting wild trades on the infamous ESPN trade machine. The trade machine is a great tool to test out the financial viability of out-of-the-box trade ideas, team chemistry and trade reports be dammed. One insider put together an admittedly "absurd" five-team trade involving Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Donovan Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid's Twitter Like Is Going Viral

The Hawks ended up losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Bucks went on to win the 2021 NBA title over the Phoenix Suns. As for the 76ers, the loss triggered a series of events that led to a total shakeup of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Larry Bird’s role with Pacers gets unfortunate update

Larry Bird is one of the most accomplished individuals to ever be involved in the NBA. From being one of the greatest players to ever play during his time with the Boston Celtics to becoming an important part of the Indiana Pacers front office following his career, Larry Legend has seemingly done it all. However, […] The post Larry Bird’s role with Pacers gets unfortunate update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Audacy

Look: Detroit Pistons bringing back teal uniforms

After a slew of NFL teams introduced alternate helmets last weekend, the Detroit Pistons made an aesthetic announcement themselves Monday. The team will be bringing back the Grant Hill era teal uniforms as an alternate during the 2022-23 season:. From 1996-2001, the Pistons donned these jerseys, going away from their...
DETROIT, MI
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy