Police are looking for the man who exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures in a Woodbridge Lowe's, officials said. The suspect, who has since been identified as 59-year-old Alvin Spruill, is wanted for indecent exposure, from the incident that took place at around 11:49 a.m. July 8, Prince William County Police said.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO