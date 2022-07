CULLEOKA, Tenn. — There’s a first time for everything, and now four volunteer firefighters in Tennessee can cross delivering a baby off their bucket lists. The expectant mother was about 30 minutes out from the hospital she was trying to reach when the 911 dispatchers they were talking to at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday advised them to pull over into a large parking lot and get ready, WSMV reported.

