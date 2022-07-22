ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Pedestrian struck in Central El Paso

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElkYt_0gpVlrep00

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Fort Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to EPPD officials, it happened along the 2000 block of Fort Boulevard and Piedras in Central El Paso. Special Traffic Investigators (STI) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.

EPPD officials have not released any information on the extent of injuries or the cause of the crash.

Look for updates to the story in later newscasts and here on KTSM.com

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jc2tM_0gpVlrep00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4yel_0gpVlrep00

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Juarez woman struck in central El Paso, died from injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman succumbed to her injures after she was hit by a vehicle late night on Friday July 22, 2022. The El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit investigated a crash and revealed the Toyota Tacoma, driven by Larry Olsen, was traveling eastbound on Fort Boulevard and was stopped […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD is investigating a suspicious death in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead in Far East El Paso in what El Paso Police are calling a “suspicious” death. The call initially came in as a welfare check on a woman in the 2100 block of William Caples Street in Far East El Paso. Upon making entry to the home around 1:50 p.m., police found a Hispanic woman in her 50s dead inside the home.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after drive-by shooting in Mission Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was registered in the 100 block of South Harris St. on Monday July 25th at 11 p.m. The mission Valley Regional Command was dispatched, and the preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown offender drove through the street and shot toward the backyard of a residence. A victim was […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 men arrested in connection to west El Paso neighborhood shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested in connection to the shooting in a west El Paso neighborhood. Officers arrested 31-year-old Roberto Gamero and 27-year-old Anthony Rice. The shooting happened on the 5400 block of Confetti around 3:20 p.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTSM

EPPD investigates collision and shots fired in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The gang unit is investigating a shooting on a residential area in west side El Paso. El Paso Police Department responded to a call on the shots fired at the intersection of Confetti and Cabaret. Our photographer reported seeing two black sedan cars collided and extensive damage to the front […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sheriff’s office recovered a body from canal in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on July 22nd, 2022, at around 1:45 pm., to an irrigation canal near the 14100 block of Riverside Rd. in San Elizario in reference to a body that had been discovered by employees of the El Paso County Water Improvement District.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Shots fired at home in Mission Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- A drive-by shooting Monday caused shrapnel to strike a victim in the Mission Valley, according to El Paso Police. Police say the victim refused medical attention. According to investigators, an unknown person drove through the street on the 100 block of South Harris Street and shot toward the backyard of a home.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
KTSM

Apparent murder-suicide in Northeast shocks neighbors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded to a domestic disturbance call early Tuesday morning to find a couple dead in their home after shots were fired. EPPD responded to the call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning off Red Man Drive in Northeast El Paso. “The call of that domestic disturbance advised that […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police search for suspect after drive-by shooting in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in the Lower Valley Monday night. The shooting happened in the 100 block of South Harris Street around 11:10 p.m. The investigation revealed that an unknown person drove through the street and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in northeast El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man and a woman in their 30’s were found dead inside their northeast El Paso home. According to El Paso police, officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance call around 1-30 in the morning at a home on the 7100 block of Red Man Drive. Details are limited right now, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Killeen man charged in 2021 slaying of El Paso teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say they’ve captured the man responsible for the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Far East El Paso. Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on December 21, 2021. Jennings was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in his hometown of Killeen, Texas, and extradited to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Police Department#Traffic Accident#Tx#The Apple App Store#Sequoia#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection to arson incident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A joint investigation between the El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office and the El Paso Police Department led to the arrest of 21- year-old Alfredo Poblano on July 20,2022 in connection to a structure fire located on the 1600 Block of George Dieter. Fire...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man rebooked, charged with murder of 28-year-old man in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was rebooked and charged with murdering a 28-year-old man in east El Paso last month. Officers rebooked 22-year-old Brandon Snell on Friday. Police officials said 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora was found dead at his home in the 11000 block of Cannon Hill...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Small fire sparked in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Fighters responded to a small fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras caught a fire scene on Alameda and Delta. The west and eastbound lanes were closed and reopened at 7:14 a.m., according to TxDOT.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
KTSM

Woman arrested after spitting at EPCSO deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after deputies responded to a domestic verbal dispute in Fabens, that turned into a confrontation with law enforcement. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office officials say theiy got the call shortly before 4 a.m. on Monday, July 25, as deputies from the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were sent to the 300 block of Northwest ‘I’ Avenue in Fabens.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

El Paso Fire Department now hiring new firefighters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For those Borderland residents that have an interest in being a firefighter for El Paso, there is good news: they’re hiring. “There’s just a world of different things that you can do within the fire service.”. If you become a firefighter right...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Borderland Spotlight: Angel Gomez brings H.O.P.E. to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a good chance if you’ve lived in El Paso for a while that Angel Gomez has helped you or someone you know. And with his trademark Hawaiian shirt and large hat, he’s a very recognizable figure in town. “Of course, people recognize me with my hat and stuff,” he […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy