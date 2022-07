A year ago at Big Ten Media Days, questions about Ohio State yielded a palpable amount of irritation from the Michigan players that fielded them. Eight months removed from their first win over the Buckeyes in 10 years, a 15-point victory in upset fashion no less, the tone from the Wolverines was quite a bit different at Lucas Oil Stadium Tuesday. In the same building in which it won the Big Ten Championship Game last December, something Ohio State had done in each of the previous four seasons, Michigan representatives spoke about their archrival with much more bravado.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO