ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland woman to swim 24.6 miles in lower Willamette River

By Gabby Urenda
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZS6P_0gpVkklB00
Angie Williamson will embark on her longest swim yet on July 23 on the lower Willamette River to raise awareness about safe and equitable access to water. 07222022.… Read More

"My plan is to swim as slow as I can for as long as I can."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Angie Williamson will embark on her longest swim yet this weekend on the lower Willamette River to raise awareness about safe and equitable access to water.

On Saturday, July 23, Williamson — who is an open water and marathon swimmer — will try to swim 24.6 miles down the river from the mouth of the Clackamas River in Oregon City to the Columbia at Kelley Point Park.

According to an announcement, if she is successful, Williamson will set a record as the first swimmer to complete the route under the rules of the Marathon Swimming Federation.

“My plan is to swim as slow as I can for as long as I can,” Williamson said. “People don’t realize that the Willamette is a tidally affected river. This means that while we do have downstream current, we also need to be aware of the tides coming in and out because that can greatly change the flow.”

She is also promoting local organizations in the community, such as the Black Swimming Initiative, which provides more opportunities in water sports and a strong sense of belonging for Black athletes of all backgrounds. Athletes can also learn about safe and accessible water safety and swimming instruction.

“We really try to elevate Black leadership, and I specifically try to take a step back and be a more supportive role,” Williamson said. “What that means, especially in this case, is providing some funding. I don’t have a lot of money, but I love to swim. That can inspire a lot of people to donate to a cause that’s really trying to do some good.”

Other organizations include the Human Access Project and the Willamette Riverkeeper.

As for the event, Williamson has been training all winter and upping her training to 20 to 25 miles a week as the event nears.

You can click here to learn more about her mission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Oregon City, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
KOIN 6 News

LIST: Clackamas County cooling centers amid heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A heat wave is settling into the region for the next week, prompting officials in Clackamas County to open up daytime relief centers for those who need a break from the hot temperatures in the forecast. Although no overnight cooling shelters have been announced for Clackamas County residents, there are a […]
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Heat wave affects Portland food carts, refrigerators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was business as usual Monday for Ricardo Torres, a chef at La Birria, a family-owned food cart in Southeast Portland. As the temperatures climbed into the 90s, the food cart’s air ventilation system did what it could to remove the heat. But it has its limits.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon Swimming#Cdc#Willamette River#Water Sports#Koin Rrb
US News and World Report

Portland, Oregon, TV Cameraman Assaulted on Assignment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A TV cameraman for Portland, Oregon’s NBC affiliate, KGW-TV, has been assaulted while filming a local news story on a cooling station set during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the station and police said. KGW said in a story posted Tuesday that the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
travelmag.com

7 of the Best Day Trips from Portland

Looking for a change of scenery? There are now hundreds of day trips from Portland OR, from wine tasting tours to mountain hikes. Portland boasts a prime geographic location in the northwest of Oregon. In just two hours, you could be scaling a snow-capped mountain, sipping fine pinot noir wines in a terraced vineyard or stretching out on a sandy shoreline. While you could rent a car, one of the easiest and most affordable ways to explore the surrounding region is on a day trip. These range from affordable group tours in a mini-bus or coach to pricier private tours in a car or bike. With so many to choose from, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best day trips from Portland, Oregon based on value for money, customer reviews and itinerary.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Elephants Delicatessen Is Moving Into the Former Beaverton Bargarten Space

A sprawling Beaverton restaurant recently vacated by Bargarten—part of the legacy of beloved Der Rheinlander—has attracted another long-standing Portland food brand. Elephants, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, is taking over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Heat wave arrives in Pacific Northwest, and so do warnings and calls to find ways to stay cool

A heat wave is moving into the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing excessive heat warnings throughout much of Oregon. In the Portland metro area, the temperature is expected to peak Tuesday at around 101 degrees and will be in the high 90s through at least Thursday. Elsewhere in the state, triple-digit temperatures will last through at least Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Oregon history rolls into Brooks

The Great Oregon Steam-Up is coming up on the horizon it Brooks Powerline Heritage ParkAnyone who harbors a fascination for history should seriously consider visiting Brooks during one of the upcoming weekends. The annual Great Oregon Steam-Up is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7, at Powerland Heritage Park in Brooks. This event is touted as the 2022 Gold Winner among events reviewed by Best of the Willamette Valley. The regional-rating website noted: "The Great Oregon Steam-Up is the showcase event at Powerland Heritage Park. This feature event is currently celebrating 52 continuous years of operation and...
BROOKS, OR
KOIN 6 News

Multnomah County gears up for prolonged heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With temperatures expected to heat up across Oregon this week, Multnomah County and the City of Portland issued emergency declarations on Sunday. The emergency declaration comes on the first of six days forecasted to exceed 90 degrees, with a few days expected to hit triple-digits. An excessive heat “watch” takes effect at noon Monday and lasts through Friday.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy