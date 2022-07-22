Illinois awards 41% of recreational marijuana licenses to Black-owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker issued the first conditional licenses to Illinois recreational marijuana dispensaries on Friday.

One hundred and forty-nine went to businesses selected during three lotteries last summer. Four of those were issued in Rockford.

The licenses were awarded to those considered “social equity applicants,” which the state says places an emphasis on serving communities disproportionally impacted by the War on Drugs. Forty-one percent of the licenses were awarded to Black-owned businesses.

The selected businesses now have 180 days to select a location and obtain the full adult-use cannabis dispensing license.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.