Illinois State

Illinois awards 41% of recreational marijuana licenses to Black-owned businesses

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker issued the first conditional licenses to Illinois recreational marijuana dispensaries on Friday.

One hundred and forty-nine went to businesses selected during three lotteries last summer. Four of those were issued in Rockford.

The licenses were awarded to those considered “social equity applicants,” which the state says places an emphasis on serving communities disproportionally impacted by the War on Drugs. Forty-one percent of the licenses were awarded to Black-owned businesses.

The selected businesses now have 180 days to select a location and obtain the full adult-use cannabis dispensing license.

Patrick Fish
4d ago

that explains why mine was denied. It's cool though because I'll pull the race card when I claim that I'm indigenous and just bypass the system. If you're white, you're never right

7020s
4d ago

That's pretty messed up since they are around 14% in the state of Illinois.

Rochelle News-Leader

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Ameren Illinois offering bill payment relief to low-income customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Worrying about your energy bills? Ameren has a solution. Ameren Illinois is holding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. It will provide $12 million bill payment relief to 66,000 customers. Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to an energy shortage. The increasing supply cost […]
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Illinois Democrats keep public, Republicans, from attending work groups

(The Center Square) – Newly announced working groups Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch announced are partisan and a sign to one Republican the supermajority party may not have enough votes to advance controversial issues before an election. Monday, Welch announced Democrats that are part of four...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
