Chiefs one of five teams holding off-site training camp

Linebacker Willie Gay celebrates after knocking down a pass from Patrick Mahomes at training camp in St. Joseph.

SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have started arriving at the Missouri Western State Campus in St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp, as they have done since 2010.

Joined by the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs continue their tradition of hosting an off-site training camp.

Buffalo Bills – St. John Fisher College

Carolina Panthers – Wofford

Dallas Cowboys – Oxnard, California

Kansas City Chiefs – Missouri Western State

Pittsburgh Steelers – St. Vincent College

For 12 years, fans have packed up their cars and headed north on I-29 to watch the Chiefs prepare for the season.

Attending training camp is free on a majority of the days with a $5 parking fee.

On Friday, quarterbacks and rookies arrived with the remainder of the team showing up over the weekend.

The Chiefs are looking to return to the summit of professional football after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in overtime.

The offense will have a new look with the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the arrival of several new offensive pieces like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Ronald Jones.