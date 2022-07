Summer may have officially started last month, but we've been feeling the heat for weeks already and some of us could use a respite in the form of a nice, cold pint. San Antonio is home to more than 15 local breweries — and that is not including the ones in New Braunfels, San Marcos, and the Hill Country — and that means there are more than enough beers to satiate any palate.

