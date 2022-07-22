Lawyers to help those affected by wildfires in northern New Mexico
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers will be at New Mexico Highlands University Saturday to help those impacted by New Mexico wildfires. The in-person, walk-in clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services will include assistance in securing FEMA benefits, insurance claims, and more. Visit the State Bar of New Mexico's website for more information.
