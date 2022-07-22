ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lawyers to help those affected by wildfires in northern New Mexico

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUcQm_0gpVjdcJ00

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers will be at New Mexico Highlands University Saturday to help those impacted by New Mexico wildfires. The in-person, walk-in clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Empty seats cost Central New Mexico Community College $1 Million

Services will include assistance in securing FEMA benefits, insurance claims, and more. Visit the State Bar of New Mexico’s website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Is more relief ahead for New Mexico gas prices?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve probably already noticed a “dip” at the pump, as gas prices have been coming down in New Mexico over the last few weeks. But with prices still hovering around $4 a gallon, higher food costs and shifting interest rates, just about everything seems to be costing more these days. When might […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Upgrades coming for New Mexico State Veterans’ Home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State officials are breaking ground on new residences at the New Mexico State Veterans home in Truth or Consequences. The updated residences will include six new homes, that will have 12 private suites with each resident getting their own room with a bedroom, living area and bathroom. There will also be communal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
actionnews5.com

Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Texas family is grieving after two of their members were killed, while another went missing in New Mexico flash floods on July 21. Jane Cummings, 62, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas, New Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Experts weigh-in on how to reduce New Mexico crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s lawmakers are getting ready for next year’s legislative session by thinking about how to tackle crime. To help them consider options, several experts gave them an idea of what works and what doesn’t. Last week, several experts made presentations to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Why does New Mexico have a worker shortage?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The so-called “Great Resignation” has upended the U.S. workforce. In New Mexico, it’s even caused a shortage of 911 dispatchers among many other industries New Mexicans rely on. It’s a complex issue, but the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions recently researched the issue. Here’s what they found. The problem: Low labor participation […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico sees scattered storms and flooding threats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and skies will continue to clear from overnight showers and storms. We will see more storms across the state today, starting in the early afternoon in the mountains, and moving northeast and northwest during the mid-afternoon and evening. Storms in northern NM will be slow moving and erratic. […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern New Mexico#Lawyers#Politics State#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
krwg.org

Government Boondoggles Shouldn’t be New Mexico Way

New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”. Sadly, much of our poverty is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

New Mexico governor to visit Doña Ana Community College

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, will visit the Doña Ana Community College on Tuesday. Lujan Grisham will visit the DACC east campus located at 2800 Sonoma Ranch Boulevard inside the Student Resources common areas from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lujan...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Interactive Radar

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry and skies will continue to clear from overnight showers and storms. We will see more storms across the state today, starting in the early afternoon in the mountains, and moving northeast and northwest during the mid-afternoon and evening. Storms in northern NM will be slow moving and erratic. […]
ENVIRONMENT
krwg.org

FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI says it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Academy for film and TV expands to Las Cruces

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is expanding a program aimed at training locals for careers in the film industry. $40 million in funding was secured during the last legislative session for the, “Next Generation Media Academy,” offering certificates for film and television jobs. The academy had launched in Albuquerque earlier this year. Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

US judge OKs online publication of New Mexico voter records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A conservative-backed initiative to publish voter registration records from across the country online for public consumption can move forward over the objections of New Mexico election regulators, a federal judge has ordered in a preliminary opinion. Albuquerque-based U.S. District Court Judge James Browning issued an order last Friday preventing New Mexico state prosecutors from pursuing allegations of possible election code violations against the creators of VoteRef.com. The VoteRef.com website provides searchable access to voter registration records by name and street addresses, often indicating when people voted in past elections. The online records do not say for which candidates the people voted or how they voted on initatives. Party affiliation is listed for voters in some states but not all.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

FBI posts list of 170 missing Indigenous people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal authorities in New Mexico have released the names of more than 170 missing Native American people in the latest push for answers. It comes amid efforts to highlight the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous people and promote better collaboration among tribes and agencies. The FBI says this is the culmination of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Last day to apply for FEMA assistance coming soon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is quickly approaching. New Mexicans impacted by wildfires have until Aug. 4 to apply for federal assistance through the agency. Residents can follow up on their applications by calling the FEMA helpline. Officials are also reaching out to residents with missing information in their applications. FEMA […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM worker helps pregnant crash victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A PNM employee jumped into action to help a pregnant woman after a deadly car crash earlier this month. Estela Montes was on her way to her next stop on July 12 when she saw a speeding vehicle drive on a sidewalk and hit a tree near San Mateo and Gibson. She used […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy