Lawyers to help those affected by wildfires in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers will be at New Mexico Highlands University Saturday to help those impacted by New Mexico wildfires. The in-person, walk-in clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Services will include assistance in securing FEMA benefits, insurance claims, and more. Visit the State Bar of New Mexico’s website for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.