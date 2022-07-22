ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Starting camp on PUP list

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Edwards (knee) has been placed on the active/PUP list by the Ravens, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports. Also landing on the list is fellow...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Sports

2022 NFL training camp bold predictions: Jimmy Garoppolo changes NFC West teams, Packers trade for receiver

Training camps are underway across the NFL. Now it's only a matter of time before the real games begin. Until then, all eyes are on the big names and tight position battles around the league. Some clubs boast more drama than others, especially when it comes to quarterback competitions. But all 32 enter the summer believing they can make some level of noise in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star DB Caleb Downs set to make college commitment on Wednesday live on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top programs in college football will soon add one of the top prospects in the 2023 class as the offseason recruiting cycle pushes forward. Caleb Downs, a five-star safety, will make his college commitment on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports HQ. Downs, who is ranked No. 13 overall according to 247Sports, has narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State. The 247Sports crystal ball gives the Crimson Tide the best chance to secure Downs' commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Not on PUP list

Ossai (knee) did not need to go on the PUP list at the start of training camp, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. This is a bit of a pleasant surprise after Ossai missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury, and then had another minor procedure in May. The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round in 2021, hoping to add another explosive edge rusher.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Ravens' Charlie Kolar: May have sports hernia

Kolar is being evaluated for a possible sports hernia injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens aren't likely to rush the rookie fourth-round pick, as he'd presumably start training camp behind at least Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. The Ravens also took another receiving-minded tight end in Round 4 (Isaiah Likely) 11 picks after Kolar. Any scenario with rookie-year fantasy value for Likely or Kolar would figure to involve Andrews missing time. It now sounds as if Kolar will miss time this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Mark Pysyk: Undergoes Achilles procedure

Pysyk had surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Monday and is expected to miss 4-6 months. Pysyk facing a 4-6 month absence would explain why the team went and signed Robert Hagg to a one-year deal. Even on the short end of Pysyk's recovery timeline, he wouldn't be available until late November. At this point, Pysyk probably doesn't offer enough fantasy upside in most formats to warrant holding on to him while he is sidelined.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Blows third save

Sewald suffered a blown save during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Rangers, surrendering two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in the eighth inning. Manager Scott Servais turned to his best bullpen option to protect a two-run lead in the eighth with the top of the lineup due to bat and Sewald started strong with two quick outs. However, the 32-year-old walked the next two Rangers and served up a game-tying Adolis Garcia double to be stung with his third blown save of the campaign. Sewald had converted 12 straight combined saves and holds prior Tuesday's mishap and still possesses a quality 2.79 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 45 strikeouts in 38.2 innings across 39 appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Konnor Pilkington: Dispatched to Triple-A

The Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The left-hander was sent back to the minors after he served as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader with the White Sox. He drew his ninth start of the season with the big club in the second game of the twin bill, taking a no-decision while striking out three over five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks. Though Pilkington will head to the minors for the time being, he could be called up in short order, as the Guardians have yet to settle on a permanent fifth starter while Aaron Civale (wrist) is on the 15-day injured list.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is a 3:40 p.m. Eastern start time. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's a question of if he'll be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Out with shoulder injury

Mejia was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder impingement, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. It's yet another injury for the Rays, who ruled out Mike Zunino (shoulder) and Kevin Kiermaier (hip) for the season Monday. Mejia had a .992 OPS through 14 games in July and was poised to continue seeing plenty of playing time with Zunino sidelined, but the switch-hitting catcher will now be out for at least the next 10 days. Rene Pinto was called up in a corresponding move to provide depth at catcher behind Christian Bethancourt.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

WATCH: SF Justin Edwards, nation's No. 3 recruit, to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 3 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Padres' Manny Machado: Tweaks ankle

Manager Bob Melvin said Machado tweaked his left ankle "a little bit" during the 10th inning of Tuesday's win over the Tigers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Machado apparently suffered the injury when stepping on first base as he reached via an error as the second batter of the 10th inning, though he remained in the game and eventually came around to score. The 30-year-old will be evaluated further Wednesday. San Diego has a scheduled day off Thursday, so the team could opt to rest Machado on Wednesday to give him two full days of rest ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bengals' Alex Cappa: Bengals optimistic about health

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said that he's optimistic that Cappa (abdomen) will be ready in plenty of time to begin the season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. Speaking about Cappa and RT La'el Collins (back), Callahan was positive about both: "Optimistic they'll be ready to go when it's time...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Goes five outs for win

Kennedy (4-4) threw 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the win over San Francisco on Tuesday. Starter Tyler Gilbert left with a lead after four innings, which doesn't qualify for a win, and Kennedy was deemed the most effective Arizona reliever. He's pitched in three of the five games played since being activated off the injured list, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings during that run. With the trade dealing approaching, Arizona is expected to trade the 38-year-old Kennedy, who had 26 saves in 2021 and 30 in 2019, but he'll likely remain in a setup role wherever he lands.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

