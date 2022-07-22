Carmel police arrest man for allegedly molesting child at in-home daycare

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police arrested a man Wednesday after an investigation into child molestation at an in-home daycare.

A probable cause affidavit in the case reads that a 4-year-old girl told her father that David Abshire touched her bottom. The girl went to an in-home daycare at a home Abshire’s wife runs.

The document states that the girl’s father removed both of his daughters from the daycare. The next month, the father spoke with Abshire. When the father brought up the allegations, the document said Abshire was in tears.

“He loved [V1], he would never do this,” the document states Abshire responded to the father’s accusations. “If my daughter said this I understand where you’re coming from, I’m 65, just an accusation I would have to take my own life.”

The father told police the excuse was weird and not what he would have said if facing the same allegations. After that conversation, the girls went back to the daycare.

Later, the document states the girl told her father that “he only tickles my feet now.” When the father asked what else Absire does, the document states the girl showed him.

What she showed him brought him to tears, according to the document.

With this new information, the document says the father removed his daughters from daycare again and contacted Abshire and his wife. When he brought his daughter to a psychologist, the information resulted in an investigation by Carmel Police.

During a forensic interview, the document states the girl said Abshire would touch her inappropriately every time she goes to daycare, even when she tells him not to. She also said he would tell her not to tell her parents or his wife.

Police spoke with Abshire and his attorney in May and the document states while he denied the allegations, he cared for the girl without his wife around in August 2021 when she was out of the country. During this time, he cared for her for about 3-4 hours before dropping her off at a neighbor’s house.

When asked if there was an incident where inappropriate touching could have been misconstrued, the document states Abshire told police “no, not by me. Definite no.”

On Wednesday, a Hamilton County Judge issued a warrant for his arrest. alleging child molesting. Abshire was booked into jail, where he was later released on bond. Abshire is set to appear in court on Thursday, July 28 for an initial hearing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).