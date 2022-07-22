Florida Woman Charged After Catching Her Boyfriend’s Sheets On Fire While He Slept

A 42-year-old Florida woman is facing a felony and a misdemeanor charge after lighting bed sheets on fire while her boyfriend slept Thursday.

Deputies say the 24-year-old male victim suffered only a burnt foot, luckily.

Melody Sunshine McCarter, 42, was charged with felony battery as well as a misdemeanor arson charge.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Ocean Breeze Avenue in Marathon, Florida, at approximately 10 p.m. regarding a domestic incident.

When responding deputies arrived, they found the victim and McCarter outside of the residence. Deputies say that McCarter appeared to be drunk.

The 24-year-old victim told deputies that he and McCarter had an argument and he went to bed.

The victim woke to the sheets burning and McCarter saying she was calling authorities.

McCarter admitted to deputies that she set the sheets and fire and was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

McCarter has previously been arrested and charged twice with Battery on an officer, and probation violations.

