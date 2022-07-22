Everything You've Ever Wondered About Mark Ruffalo's 3 Kids, Keen, Bella, and Odette

It’s been an interesting first season of “Love & Marriage: DC.”. Monique Samuels has been a hot topic as fans have been watching things unfold on “Love & Marriage: DC.” She told her supporters she was happy to move on from “Real Housewives of Potomac.” She didn’t feel like her time on the show gave her an opportunity to show more of her marriage and personal life. So she told fans they would see a different side of her and her marriage to Chris Samuels on LAMDC. So far, some fans have been critical. They have accused Monique of treating Chris harshly and complaining about their marriage too much. However, Monique feels the criticism is unfair and Black women are seen as villains when they speak up and know what they want from their romantic relationships.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO