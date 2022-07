DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Unlocked vehicles have been targeted for the second straight week in Olde Towne Daphne. “They just walked right up to the cars. What if I would’ve walked outside? What if they would’ve had a gun? I mean things like that go through my mind. I just don’t feel safe right now […]

DAPHNE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO