The start of school is just around the corner in Hawaii and as one of the largest A+ afterschool providers on Oahu, the YMCA is calling on the community to help deliver afterschool programs and childcare. Lisa Otani, vice president of marketing and mission advancement for the YMCA of Honolulu, tells us all about how you can get involved and make a difference in keiki's lives.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO