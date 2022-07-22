Found kitten in Loganville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — From a distance, it may have looked like nothing, but the closer you look, the more you realize that a deer found in Fayetteville a couple of days ago was really in distress. An area resident saw the doe and was able to see that she...
Philanthropy Fresh is a new concept restaurant opening next month in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville GA 30052. This will be the second restaurant to be opened in the Loganville area by the owners of the local Philanthropy restaurants. The Philanthropy Grill and Ale House in Gwinnett County on Highway 20 between Loganville and Grayson is already a popular eatery, watering hole and live music location in the local area.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A dog has a brand new home thanks to a Gwinnett County nurse who went above and beyond. The dog’s owner was terminally ill so the nurse promised to take care of her dog after she passed. Nurse Kim Still knows not everyone can...
A professor shopping at a thrift store in Georgia made an incredible find, uncovering an early work by an American artist. William Pugh, an assistant professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio, was shopping at a thrift store in Covington, Georgia, when he found a painting that he was drawn to, the university said in a news release. Pugh, who was with his wife, said he was drawn to the artwork’s biblical themes and bought the painting.
A worker who was hit by a falling tree limb on Friday died from his injuries. Abimael Ortiz, 32, was working with a crew in Stonecrest when the tree limb toppled and struck his head. Firefighters performed CPR and rushed Ortiz to WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, but he died soon...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New Georgia 400 express lanes promise to ease congestion. The 16 miles of tolled lanes, mostly elevated above the current main travel lanes will also include new, dedicated exits. But some neighbors in Roswell near a proposed new interchange between the Chattahoochee River and Holcomb...
ATLANTA — Coronavirus cases are on the rise and Atlanta has made it back to the red zone. This means that the average number of cases in Georgia is exceeding 200 for every 100,000 people. According to recent data by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County saw...
MARIETTA, Ga. - Georgia Highlands College said it's ceasing operations for the day in response to a "threat." Before noon on Tuesday, the college said the Marietta campus of the college was closing while law enforcement investigated a threat to the campus. Later, the college asked people to exit all...
What better way to close out summer vacation thank with Food Truck Friday for lunch and Movies at the Mill in the evening. The community is invited to the lawn of Monroe Cotton Mills for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 29th. It is promising “some of the best food trucks in the area.” These include:
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A Georgia outdoor-equipment company brings their semi to a truck company for service, but they say someone stole their rig right out of the yard where it was supposed to get fixed. McDonough Equipment and Attachments says they dropped off their tractor trailer months ago for maintenance....
From 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, Laketha and George Harris will be hosting their annual Back to School Bash and Bookbag giveaway following the 2022 bookbag drive by the L & J Harris Kids Foundation. The organization has been part of the community for the past 17 years and this annual event is supported by local first responders. It serves the community of Monroe, GA & surrounding area.
MONROE, GA (July 26, 2022) – At 2.35 p.m. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes advised that W vine street is currently closed due to a fire at Monroe Recycling. At this time the fire is contained to a 53’ trailer. Crews from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are on the scene.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County animal shelter has shut down after a sick dog tested positive for the highly contagious “strep zoo” infection. The shelter will remain closed to the public for several weeks, officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Oconee. The department identified the victim as 18-year-old Juantavious Deshaun of Greensboro, Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
MARIETTA, Ga. - Chris and Michelle Miller, married 26 years, love their life together in Marietta with their 3 dogs. There was only one problem. For years, they have both felt weighed down by their weight. Last fall, on a 12-day trip to Utah, they stopped for photos at scenic...
ATLANTA — The next time you buy a lottery ticket, you may want to check out one of these stores. And when the Mega Millions jackpot is $830 million, it may be worth the drive. You can watch the Mega Millions drawing LIVE on Channel 2 right before WSB...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Alpharetta Police Department officials say a black bear that was spotted wandering through several neighborhoods was hit by a car and ran back into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. Officials warn to exercise caution and do not approach or attempt to help the bear....
Neighbors signs her lease.(Photo/City of Cumming) (Cumming, GA) A unique boutique will soon call Cumming City Center home. Amanda Neighbors is relocating her business from Browns Bridge Road to Cumming’s new development.
Two of the three people who jumped from a burning boat on Lake Lanier were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Hall County Fire Rescue battled the blaze that burned a boat off Holiday Marina. From WSB TV…. Two...
