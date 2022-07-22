ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Meet Your Neighbor: 2021 Ford Bronco Raffle

By Lidia Alcala
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Help Sky High...

Acadiana Eats Kitchen: The Cajun Saucer

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)– Plating up out of this world recipes on pan-pizza, The Cajun Saucer, joined Gerald Gruenig in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen this morning. When are they open: Tuesday-Thursday from Noon- 8 p.m. ; Friday & Saturday from noon – 9 p.m.; Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Gordon Mckernan speaks on backpack giveaway for Louisiana students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Gordon McKernan sat down with FOX 48 to speak more on his firm’s backpack giveaway; ensuring over 1000 students receive school supplies for this coming year. Where are you from?. Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born and raised. What motivated you to do this backpack program?
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the Mega Millions jackpot soaring to more than $830 million, a lot of people are looking for the right place to buy their lucky ticket. The Louisiana Lottery keeps an interactive map updated to show where winning tickets worth $500 or more were sold in the last 60 days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Old Lafayette Airport Terminal Begins to Meet Its End

The next step in improvements at the Lafayette Regional Airport began today as contractors brought in the big guns. The initial 150 acres that served as the Lafayette Airport were purchased in 1929 (for only $22,500!). The airport has blossomed into a sprawling 225-acre facility, and another piece of its history is soon to be gone.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Heritage Manor News: Volunteers helping residents

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) What does volunteer mean? It is defined as a person who expresses a willingness to undertake a service to help...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Why Are Towels in Lafayette Turning Reddish/Brown When Bleached?

Have you noticed your whites having reddish/brown blotches after they've been bleached? And what's strange, it may not be all of your whites. Is there something in the water?. I thought bleach was supposed to help make whites brighter? I know over time, beached can make your whites dingy, a brownish color. But when that happens, it's usually over time and the discoloration is throughout the entire towel or garment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eight companies look to hire more than 160 employees at LED job fair

Eight companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent call centers, digital marketing, IT, home health, urgent care, funeral services and education, are looking to fill 162 jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport/Bossier City. Open jobs are in positions such as human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, customer service, project management, business development and administrative assistance.
LAFAYETTE, LA
15th Annual Boudin Cook-Off and Bacon Festival Announces 2022 Date

The 15th annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival announced the date of this year's festival. This festival will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 am- 4 pm in Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. This is a free event and is open to the public. This festival...
15 Best Things to Do in Opelousas (LA)

A city steeped in Creole heritage, Opelousas is known as the “Zydeco capital of the world”, with an annual music festival celebrating this traditional music style, led by accordion and rubboard. As the third-oldest city in the state, Opelousas can trace its history back far into the 18th...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA

