Meet Your Neighbor: 2021 Ford Bronco Raffle

Eight companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies, which represent call centers, digital marketing, IT, home health, urgent care, funeral services and education, are looking to fill 162 jobs in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette and Shreveport/Bossier City. Open jobs are in positions such as human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, customer service, project management, business development and administrative assistance.
