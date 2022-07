DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Protestors were loud and their message was clear. They wanted a controversial book screening policy voted down in Bucks County. But on Tuesday evening, the Central Bucks school board passed it, 6-3. Supporters say it’s to protect students while others call it a book ban. Parents and teachers were crammed inside the school board meeting, voicing their opinions all night. Many who left the meeting felt upset and defeated. It was a packed house as the Central Bucks School Board voted in favor to change its book policy. While some were thrilled it passed, others were angry. The school board introduced...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO