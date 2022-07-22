ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Karl-Anthony Towns: 'It's championship now or bust' for Timberwolves

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfLrp_0gpVge2J00
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The supermax extension for Karl-Anthony Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves became official Friday, and the three-time All-Star center said now it's time for the team to win an NBA title in 2023.

"It's go time," Towns told reporters, via Michael Scotto of USA Today. "The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."

Minnesota finished the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 record and earned a spot in the playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves lost in the first round in six games against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the season, the team made a splash by trading away four first-round picks and 2022 first-rounder Walker Kessler to acquire three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. In Minnesota, Gobert joins a roster led by Towns and rising star Anthony Edwards.

Towns finished the 2021-22 season averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. It was the first season of his career that he averaged fewer than 10 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, Towns scored 21.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have never reached the NBA Finals and are one of 11 NBA teams with zero titles.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Al Horford's brother responds to Celtics report on Twitter

The Boston Celtics are said to be squarely in the mix to trade for Kevin Durant this offseason, but the brother of one of their star players says we should not believe any of the reports that are swirling. Both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Steelers Release Chill-Giving Training Camp Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

Remembering Sidney Rice's 2009 season in Minnesota

With the emergence of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the late 2000s, division-winning seasons for the Minnesota Vikings have come few and far between. However, one of the franchise's great seasons over the last 15 years came in 2009. The team would go 12-4 and make an NFC Championship Game appearance with Hall of Famer Brett Favre under center and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. However, one of the forgotten superstars of that Vikings team was Pro Bowl wide receiver Sidney Rice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Seahawks Tried Out Five Players

Hausmann, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie deal with the Lions after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. The Lions, unfortunately, waived him in August of last year but only lasted one day before being claimed by the Giants. From there, Hausmann spent time on and off the Giants’...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Heat, Lakers, Clippers emerge as suitors for Blake Griffin?

Blake Griffin joined the Brooklyn Nets last season with the hopes of winning a championship. Unfortunately, due to all of the dysfunction that followed around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, that goal failed to materialize. Griffin also ended up playing a far smaller role than he anticipated when he joined...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Here’s how the Yankees can have a perfect trade deadline

Many fans and analysts believe the New York Yankees should exercise a blockbuster trade for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. However, the team needs far more than just a singular outfielder to improve their World Series chances. Soto would provide unbelievable offensive value, but the Yankees’ primary issue has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Nets turned down Kevin Durant trade offer from Celtics centered around Jaylen Brown

There is a new team potentially emerging as a contender to acquire 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant, and it's one of the Brooklyn Nets biggest rivals. According to multiple reports, the Boston Celtics have been involved in trade talks with Brooklyn surrounding Durant and recently offered a package centered around 25-year-old star Jaylen Brown. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets turned down the Celtics' offer of Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NFL Coaches and Executives Unimpressed with Seahawks QBs

Every year, The Athletic’s Mike Sando polls 50 NFL coaches and executives rank and share their opinions on a given number of NFL’s quarterbacks. He asks his panel to categorize a set list of quarterbacks into five different tiers. This year, his panel categorized 35 veteran quarterbacks, including current Seattle Seahawks Drew Lock and Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy 'the man to lead' Cowboys to Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys suffered another disappointing end to a season with aspirations of a deep playoff run, some fans may have thought that head coach Mike McCarthy would be shown the door. The franchise parted ways with Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign after multiple shortcomings and then fired Jason Garrett following the 2019 campaign in a similar fashion after nine-plus seasons.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees ‘hit pause button’ on acquiring star Cincinnati starting pitcher, targeting superstar outfielder

The New York Yankees are expected to make a big splash at the trade deadline in just a few days. General manager Brian Cashman has been working the phones diligently to find a proper deal, but with Washington Nationals superstar outfielder Juan Soto entering the mix, most teams with the available prospects have dropped everything to focus on him.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals Receive Terrible News On Steven Matz

It was far from a banner weekend for the St. Louis Cardinals as they opened their second half with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. St. Louis lost two out of three to the Reds and it was also discovered that their two best players, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, are unvaccinated and will be unavailable for their brief two-game series in Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Daniel Vogelbach Comments On His New Mets Home

The New York Mets welcomed a newcomer over the weekend when first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old slugger is hitting .229 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and a .769 OPS. The Mets picked him up in hopes of adding some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy