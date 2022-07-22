Karl-Anthony Towns: 'It's championship now or bust' for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The supermax extension for Karl-Anthony Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves became official Friday, and the three-time All-Star center said now it's time for the team to win an NBA title in 2023.

"It's go time," Towns told reporters, via Michael Scotto of USA Today. "The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."

Minnesota finished the 2021-22 season with a 46-36 record and earned a spot in the playoffs by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves lost in the first round in six games against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After the season, the team made a splash by trading away four first-round picks and 2022 first-rounder Walker Kessler to acquire three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. In Minnesota, Gobert joins a roster led by Towns and rising star Anthony Edwards.

Towns finished the 2021-22 season averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. It was the first season of his career that he averaged fewer than 10 rebounds per game. In the playoffs, Towns scored 21.8 points per game with 10.8 rebounds.

The Timberwolves have never reached the NBA Finals and are one of 11 NBA teams with zero titles.