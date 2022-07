Through domestic and global programming as well as research, the American Cancer Society (ACS) serves as the national leader and catalyst for human papillomavirus (HPV) cancer prevention. The ACS 2021 HPV VACs Impact Report released June 22 highlights the local and regional outcomes of the organization’s work to increase HPV vaccinations. The report estimates that over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic approximately 3 to 4 million doses have been missed. Despite challenges in 2021, ACS health care partners maintained rates for 9- to 13-year-olds, growing shot series initiation by 2 percent for ages 9 to 10 and shot completion by 2 percent for age 13.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO