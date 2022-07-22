ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, PA

Semi-truck hits wire, causes Girard brush fire

A semi-truck accident on Route 20 knocked down power lines causing a brush fire in Girard Township.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on July 22.

Crews from A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. were dispatched to the report of wires down along Route 20 in Girard Township. Another witness called to report that a semi-truck had struck a low wire which snapped an electrical pole, causing it to land on the road. The witness also reported seeing smoke.

When A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co. crews arrived on scene, they saw smoke along the westbound lane across the street from a business in the 11,000 block of West Ridge Road.

Emergency crews reportedly waited 45 minutes for Penelec to arrive on scene, and another 30 minutes for electrical crews to secure the line before firefighters could put out the fire. While waiting, the fire grew.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were also on scene.

